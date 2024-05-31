Cydar Medical Enters Into a Strategic Alliance With MarinHealth to Enhance Endovascular Aortic Care Using Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Cydar Medical, a pioneer in AI-based software solutions that improve the outcomes of minimally invasive image-guided endovascular surgery, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with MarinHealth, a respected healthcare enterprise with deep roots in Northern California.

This collaboration will facilitate the implementation of state-of-the-art Cydar Maps. This AI-based solution empowers clinicians to create intricate patient-specific 3D maps for procedure planning, image-guided navigation, and post-operative review. Cydar Maps revolutionizes visualization during treatment and augments surgeons' decision-making throughout the care pathway.

According to independent studies1, Cydar Maps significantly reduces procedure time, minimizes radiation exposure to both the patient and the clinical team, enhanced imaging during surgery decreases contrast agent volume for patients. These advancements make it a safer and more efficient option for patients and clinicians.

"We are excited to bring Cydar Maps to MarinHealth. Cydar's AI-based solution will enable us to improve patient care. The advances in real-time intraoperative image guidance will allow us to treat aortic aneurysms more effectively and in a safer environment. Reductions in operating time, contrast volume, and radiation exposure are of huge benefit to the patient and the OR team. We look forward to using advanced tools such as the Automatic Aortic Volume Assessment tool, which will empower us to improve our patient follow-up. Tracking aneurysm volume over time in this robust manner will enable us to improve the long-term outcomes of our patients," commented Allan Conway, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, UCSF and MarinHealth.

"We look forward to realizing the benefits of Cydar Maps, empowering our physicians to make more informed decisions that can positively impact patient outcomes," commented David Klein, MD, CEO of MarinHealth. "This collaboration is part of MarinHealth's ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and technology while providing our community access to the best treatment options available."

"The partnership with MarinHealth is a stride forward for Cydar Medical. It reflects our dedication to enhancing surgical precision and efficiency through AI-driven solutions. We are proud to collaborate with MarinHealth and support their commitment to providing exceptional patient care," said Paul Mussenden, CEO at Cydar Medical.

1Southerland, K., Nag, U., Turner, M., Gilmore, B., McCann, R., Long, C., Cox, M., & Shortell, C. (2018). IF09. Image-Based Three-Dimensional Fusion Computed Tomography Decreases Radiation Exposure, Fluoroscopy Time, and Procedure Time During Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair. Journal of Vascular Surgery, 67, e61.

About Cydar Medical

Cydar Medical, based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, offers a suite of tools designed to enhance minimally invasive image-guided endovascular surgeries. Leveraging the power of AI, Cydar enhances surgical visualization and decision-making not only in the operating room but throughout the entire patient pathway.

About MarinHealth

MarinHealth is an integrated healthcare enterprise with deep roots in the North Bay. With a world-class physician and clinical team, an ever-expanding network of clinics, and a new state-of-the-art hospital, MarinHealth stops at nothing to help patients achieve their best health. MarinHealth is comprised of MarinHealth Medical Center, a 327-bed hospital located in the heart of Marin since 1952, the MarinHealth Medical Network with 55+ primary care and specialty clinics located in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, and the MarinHealth Foundation. A long-time partnership with UCSF expands MarinHealth's world-class capabilities and its portfolio of services to serve more of our North Bay community in new and better ways. For more information, visit MyMarinHealth.org.

