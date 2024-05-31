Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of U$10 million Buyback Programme

Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that following the purchase of ordinary shares on 30 May 2024, the Company's share buyback programme (the "Programme"), as announced on 27 March 2024, has been completed.

Over the course of the Programme, the Company has acquired in aggregate 9,491,317 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") between 27 March 2024 and 30 May 2024 for a total consideration of U$10 million, at a volume weighted average price of approximately 83.77 pence per share. The Ordinary Shares repurchased under the Programme will be held in treasury.

All purchases made under the Programme were made on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker, Peel Hunt LLP.

The Company has 261,732,553 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 13,320,469 Ordinary Shares are now held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares carrying voting rights is 248,412,084.

The above figure of 248,412,084 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

