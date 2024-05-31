Anzeige
31.05.2024 | 12:58
Clearing: IT - Relocation of Nasdaq Nordic Secondary Data Center in 2025

Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic have decided to relocate the secondary data center
from PORT to STOCKHOLM SOUTH (Equinix SK2) data center, south of Stockholm. The
relocation will be conducted in several phases and will take place during
Q2-Q3, 2025 - the exact timings per system will be communicated during fall of
2024. The planned changes are subject, where relevant, to regulatory consent. 


Affected connections

The relocation will affect all customers with dual-site connections (i.e.
failover connectivity to site B, PORT) to the following trading, clearing,
market data and Nasdaq CSD Production systems: 

 -- INET Nordic (Cash Equity trading)

 -- Nasdaq Equity Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) (Equity Derivatives
   trading)

 -- Genium INET (Equity Derivatives clearing, Fixed Income and Commodities
   trading and clearing)

 -- Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) (TIP Market Data)

 -- Nasdaq CSD (Central Securities Depository System)




In addition, future Fixed Income trading system Fusion FI (Pre-Production
available in May 2025, and Production available in October 2025) will have
STOCKHOLM SOUTH as its secondary site from start. 


With relocation to STOCKHOLM SOUTH, the connectivity details (including
multicast services) to primary data center (VASBY) will remain as they are,
only failover connectivity details to secondary data center will change. The
new connectivity details will be communicated to affected customers before the
migration period starts. 

Please note that this relocation will not affect dedicated gateways,
Co-Location connections or test* ports which all reside in VASBY and will keep
their current failover details. 

* Exception: For Nasdaq CSD, this relocation will affect both production and
test connections. 


Estimated time plan

Relocation of the systems to the failover site will be conducted one system at
a time, with estimated start in April 2025. All migrations will be completed by
September 2025. More details regarding the migration period for each system
will be communicated later this year. 

Each production migration will be preceded by a connectivity testing period;
more information regarding this will be provided later this year. 


Connectivity services

Direct Connect and Extranet Providers

Connectivity providers who wish to continue to offer connectivity services to
their clients need to prepare for the move to the new secondary data center
STOCKHOLM SOUTH (Equinix SK2) and have their services available before the end
of Q1 2025 to support mandatory customer testing. 

Listed Direct Connect and Extranet Providers are encouraged to check on
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-connectivitythat their contact
details are up to date. For any questions or assistance, please contact:
richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com. 

End clients using Direct Connect or Extranet connectivity services are
encouraged to contact their connectivity provider for further information. 


NODE and BaltiConnect

Customers connecting through Nasdaq provided NODE (Nasdaq Datacenter Extended;
London and Frankfurt POPs) or BaltiConnect* solution will be connected to the
new data center STOCKHOLM SOUTH automatically by Nasdaq. 

*BaltiConnect is connectivity solution used by Nasdaq CSD and Baltic Stock
Exchange customers. 


New IP addresses

When the above connectivity services to STOCKHOLM SOUTH have been established
and new failover systems become available, dual-site customers will need to
update their failover connections to new destination IPs and ports; exact time
schedule per system to be provided by Q1 2025 at latest. 

Customers with connectivity to the primary data center VASBY only (Dedicated
gateways, Co-Location or test* ports only) will keep their current failover
details and don't need to take any action. 

* Exception: For Nasdaq CSD, both production and test ports are affected


Communication

Information regarding Nasdaq Secondary Data Center relocation will be provided
primarily via IT Notices. Please ensure that you have signed up to the relevant
"IT Information" channels on
https://subscribe.news.eu.nasdaq.com/news/subscribe to receive the latest
information: 

 -- IT Information - Cash Equity

 -- IT Information - Equity Derivatives Trading

 -- IT Information - Equity Derivatives Clearing

 -- IT Information - Fixed Income

 -- IT Information - Commodities

 -- IT Information - Market Data

 -- IT Information - NODE

 -- IT Information - Nasdaq Nordic Connectivity



Please visit our new website where you can find continuous updates regarding
the secondary data center relocation:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-services/secondary-dc-relocatio
n. 


Contact

For project related information, please contact:

Technical Relations
Riitta Pesiö

Tel: + 46 8 405 6437
E-mail: technicalrelations@nasdaq.com



Best regards,

Nasdaq Nordic & Baltic and Nasdaq CSD



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1226416
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
