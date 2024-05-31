Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.05.2024 | 14:06
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinomica Ltd.: Kinomica Announces Multiple Abstracts on its KScan® Precision Oncology Diagnostic Platform to be Presented at the 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry

Phosphoproteomics has potential to enhance clinical decision making in precision medicine

LONDON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomica Ltd., a developer of diagnostics for precision oncology therapy selection, today announces that it will be presenting six abstracts detailing various aspects of its KScan® diagnostic platform at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual meeting, which will be held June 2-6, in Anaheim, CA.

Kinomica Ltd Logo

"We are delighted to be able to showcase multiple elements of the KScan® platform and illustrate how these components coalesce into a biomarker discovery capability that provides insights that would otherwise be unobtainable," said Arran Dokal PhD, CTO of Kinomica. "It's well accepted that quantitative phosphoproteomics provides unique biological information that is not captured by other technologies, but any clinical utilization of the technology has been considered challenging. The data we are presenting at ASMS, coupled with the development of predictive signatures for first-line therapies in leukemia and hepatocellular cancer, show the challenges can be overcome and highlight the clinical potential of phosphoproteomics."

Abstracts accepted for presentation at ASMS:

Poster No.

Poster Title

Date of Presentation

MP 440

PiQuant: software for rapid and accurate quantification of mass spectrometry-based proteomics data

Monday, June 3

TP 057

Phosphoproteomics predict response to Venetoclax plus Azacitidine in Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients

Tuesday, June 4

WP 125

Comprehensive profiling of data acquisition strategies to optimize clinically-feasible approaches for monitoring predictive phosphorylation markers

Wednesday, June 5

WP 292

Reproducibility analysis of clinically-relevant targets identifies durable phosphopeptide ions

Wednesday, June 5

WP 416

A Comprehensive Analysis Pipeline for Phosphoproteomic Biomarker Discovery

Wednesday, June 5

ThP 059

Benchmarking machine learning strategies for phosphoproteomic data in clear cell renal carcinoma diagnosis and staging

Thursday, June 6

"The breadth and depth of data accepted for presentation at this year's ASMS meeting underline our expertise and dedication to developing clinical proteomics for precision medicine," said Tim Fell PhD, Executive Chair of Kinomica.

About Kinomica

Kinomica is a developer of precision oncology diagnostics. The company has developed KScan®, a phosphoproteomic diagnostic platform to help clinicians better realize the full potential of precision medicine by predicting which of the drugs currently approved to treat a disease a particular patient will respond best to, thereby aiding clinical decision making. Learn more at www.kinomica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422786/4729421/Kinomica_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kinomica-announces-multiple-abstracts-on-its-kscan-precision-oncology-diagnostic-platform-to-be-presented-at-the-72nd-annual-meeting-of-the-american-society-for-mass-spectrometry-302160590.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.