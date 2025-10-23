Flatiron's 2025 presence at ISPOR Europe demonstrates a commitment to rigorous science and methodological innovation at unprecedented scale, improving care for people with cancer worldwide.

Flatiron Health today announced its presence at ISPOR-The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research Europe 2025 Conference, set to take place November 9-12 in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Flatiron's real-world data is featured across more than 18 pieces of research to be presented at the conference, including two Top 5% Award acceptances and ten other Flatiron-authored abstracts. Additionally, Flatiron will participate in a workshop on the opportunities and challenges of transportability analyses in the context of European Union Joint Clinical Assessments.

"The studies we're showcasing at ISPOR Europe represent years of methodological advancement enabled by our unique combination of data depth and scientific rigor," said Nathan Hubbard, Chief Executive Officer, Flatiron Health. "Our research teams and collaborators have demonstrated the true potential of real-world data-pioneering new approaches to real-world evidence that address the most challenging questions in oncology research. From transportability studies to bias assessment in AI-extracted data, we're advancing the science of what real-world data can achieve."

In addition to novel multi-country analyses enabled by Flatiron's robust multinational real-world data from the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan, the Flatiron FORUM (Fostering Oncology RWE Uses and Methods) research consortium is addressing gaps in representative, locally-available data by bringing together biopharma and academic partners to collaboratively advance a portfolio of research studies focused on the transportability of oncology data across borders.

Research highlights include:

a Top 5% Award Poster presentation assessing if survival outcomes were transportable between the US and Austria, highlighting the challenges of applying RWE across different healthcare settings, as evidenced by the significant differences in survival outcomes between the US and Austrian datasets.

a Top 5% Award Poster presentation comparing patient characteristics and first-line treatment patterns in mNSCLC using the Flatiron Health Research Database and French ESME database providing findings crucial for guiding population adjustment in transportability analyses of real-world outcomes between countries.

a Poster presentation exploring the use of electronic health records (EHRs) to monitor liver function tests in patients with breast cancer treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors across the UK, Germany, and Japan, underscoring the potential of EHRs to enhance drug safety surveillance.

Abstracts and Poster Presentations

Are Real-World Survival Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer Transportable Between the US and Austria?

TOP 5% FINALIST

Harlan Pittell, Uwe Siebert, Per-Olof Thuresson, Lu Chen, Carol Hawkes, Danalyn Byng, Gabriel Rinnerthaler, Simon Peter Gampenrieder, Richard Greil, Mohamed Ali, Philani Mpofu, Elsie Horne, Qianyi Zhang, Amit Samani, Blythe Adamson

Author Affiliations: Flatiron Health, UMIT TIROL, Daiichi Sankyo, Roche, AGMT, Paracelsus Medical University

Poster Session 4

Poster Code: HTA38

Poster Session Date/Time: Tuesday, 11 November, 16:00 19:00

Descriptive Comparison of Patient Characteristics and Treatment Patterns in Metastatic NSCLC: US and France Cohorts to Inform Transportability

TOP 5% FINALIST

Alison Antoine, Mathieu Robain, Philani Mpofu, Elsie Horne, Harlan Pittell, Qianyi Zhang, Amit Samani, Per-Olof Thuresson, Thomas Filleron, Matthieu Carton, Olga Tymejczyk, Marian Eberl, Maurice Pérol, Christos Chouaid, Nicolas Girard, Didier Debieuvre, Xavier Quantin, Hervé Léna, David Pérol, Blythe Adamson

Author Affiliations: Flatiron Health, Unicancer, Institut Claudius Régaud, PSL Research University, Daiichi Sankyo, Centre Léon Bérard, CHI Créteil, Institut Curie, Groupe hospitalier de la région de Mulhouse Sud Alsace, CHU Montpellier, CHU Rennes

Poster Session 2

Poster Code: RWD56

Poster Session Date/Time: Monday, 10 November, 16:00 19:00

Comparing Countries' Time to Treatment Initiation: A Study of Metastatic Breast Cancer in Austria and the United States

Harlan Pittell, Mohamed S. Ali, Philani Mpofu, Elsie Horne, Per-Olof Thuresson, Qianyi Zhang, Amit Samani, Blythe Adamson

Author Affiliations: Roche, Flatiron Health

Poster Session 1

Poster Code: HSD26

Poster Session Date/Time: Monday, 10 November, 10:30 13:30

Advancing Real-World Evidence in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Insights from EHR-Derived Data in the UK

Elsie Horne, Christoph Buhl, Tamra Downing, Harlan Pittell, Blythe Adamson

Poster Session 1

Poster Code: HSD4

Poster Session Date/Time: Monday, 10 November, 10:30 13:30

Assessing Bias in LLM-Extracted Real-World Data: A Health Equity Analysis of Access to Care and Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Olive Mbah, Gene Ho, Catherine Keane, Qianyu Yuan, Cleo Ryals

Poster Session 1

Poster Code: MSR39

Poster Session Date/Time: Monday, 10 November, 10:30 13:30

Fit-for-Purpose Real-World Data: Lessons from FDA QCARD and EMA Data Quality Framework

Angela Chen, Lockwood Taylor, Lou Palladino, Vanessa Maniuszko

Poster Session 2

Poster Code: HPR96

Poster Session Date/Time: Monday, 10 November, 16:00 19:00

Laboratory Testing Patterns in Patients with Breast Cancer Treated With CDK4/6 Inhibitors: A Multi-Country Electronic Health Record Study From the UK, Germany, and Japan

Elsie Horne, Amit Samani, Sascha van Bömmel-Wegmann, Blythe Adamson, Lockwood Taylor

Poster Session 3

Poster Code: SA59

Poster Session Date/Time: Tuesday, 11 November, 10:30 13:30

Incidence of Neutropenia Adverse Events Identified in Electronic Health Care Records Among Initiators of CDK4/6 Inhibitors With Advanced Breast Cancer in the UK

Lockwood Taylor, Elsie Horne, Amit Samani, Qianyu Yuan, Sascha van Bömmel-Wegmann, Blythe Adamson

Poster Session 3

Poster Code: EPH143

Poster Session Date/Time: Tuesday, 11 November, 10:30 13:30

Real-World Insights into Prostate Cancer Management Using EHR-Derived Data from the UK

Elsie Horne, Amit Samani, Arun Sujenthiran, Tamra Downing, Deepika Singh, Harlan Pittell, Blythe Adamson

Poster Session 4

Poster Code: RWD161

Poster Session Date/Time: Tuesday, 11 November, 16:00 19:00

Real-World Insights Into Breast Cancer in the UK: Findings From UK EHR-Derived Data

Amit Samani, Mohamed Ali, Arun Sujenthiran, Blythe Adamson

Poster Session 5

Poster Code: RWD159

Poster Session Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 November, 9:00 11:30

Real-World Study of Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Treatment Patterns: A Pilot Study to Assess EHR-Derived Data in the United Kingdom

Peter McMahon, Kevin Nolan, Natalia Sadetsky, Matthew Hodgeson, Blythe Adamson, Amit Samani

Author Affiliations: Gilead Sciences, Flatiron Health

Poster Session 5

Poster Code: RWD163

Poster Session Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 November, 9:00 11:30

Transportability of Overall Survival in Multiple Myeloma From the US to Germany: A Benchmarking Study

Elsie Horne, Marco DiBonaventura, Per-Olof Thuresson, Felipe Castro, Christoph Buhl, Mohamed S. Ali, PharmD, Harlan Pittell, Philani Mpofu, Blythe Adamson

Author Affiliations: Pfizer, Roche, Flatiron Health

Poster Session 5

Poster Code: HTA340

Poster Session Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 November, 9:00 11:30

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

