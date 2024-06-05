Anzeige
Harbinger Research, LLC: Harbinger Research Issues Correction Notice for Research Report issued today pertaining to Xcelerate, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Harbinger Research, a respected equity research firm, today issued a correction to its recent report on Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT). The correction addresses a clerical error pertaining to the revenue forecast model presented on the front page of its report.

Upon review, it was discovered that Harbinger Research's revenue estimates for ESN, one of Xcelerate's subsidiaries, were presented for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027 as if they were Harbinger's estimates for Xcelerate, Inc., ESN's parent company. This was a clerical transcription error that affected only the financial model on the front page of the report, and not the full model presented on page 15 of the report, which presented the correct revenue forecast numbers for Xcelerate and its two subsidiaries.

We have corrected this error on the report's front page and reposted the updated report on our website as of market close today. Harbinger Research deeply regrets any confusion this clerical error may have caused, and emphasizes that its correction of the front-page model's revenue forecasts for 2025, 2026, and 2027 in no way constitutes a change in Harbinger Research's original forecast numbers that were correctly displayed on page 15 of the report, research rating, or opinion of Xcelerate, Inc.

Harbinger Research was not commissioned by Xcelerate, Inc. to produce its equity research report, but rather was hired by a third-party as originally disclosed on page 17 of its original, uncorrected report.

For further information, please contact:
Brian R. Connell, CFA
Senior Research Analyst
brian@harbingerresearch.com
(770) 766-1177

SOURCE: Harbinger Research, LLC



