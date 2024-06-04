Harbinger Research, LLC: Harbinger Research Publishes Coverage Initiation Report on Xcelerate, Inc., a Rapidly Growing Medical AI Technology, Healthcare Services, and Skin Care Products Company

Prepared by Brian R. Connell, CFA, the report offers an in-depth analysis of the Company's business, industry, and growth opportunities as well as an analysis of its shares' potential future value

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Harbinger Research, LLC an independent equity research firm with a focus on the small cap and microcap stocks, announced today that it has published a new research report on Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT), a holding company focused on integrating innovative non-medical technologies into medical applications that enhance patient care and drive recurring revenues.

The Company grows through strategic acquisitions and partnerships and actively recruits world-class directors and strategic advisors whose experience and relationships facilitate the Company's acquisitive business model.

The report includes a valuation analysis, four-year financial forecast model, and a future value estimate of the Company and its shares.

To access the research report, please visit the Harbinger Research website at: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/984013a843313ec4e5312c6aeeb58c9a.pdf

Leadership Team Focused on Targeted Acquisitions that Synergistically Enhance Business Operations

As Brian Connell, CFA and Senior Research Analyst stated in the report, "Xcelerate, Inc. employs a strategic approach to acquisitions, typically targeting a majority stake of 51% in the companies it acquires. These companies typically possess innovative technologies or products applicable to the healthcare sector."

"This strategy enables the Company to capitalize on the acquired business' existing market presence and operational capabilities, while also leveraging its technologies and innovations to enhance product offerings across all its operations and subsidiaries."

Xcelerate's Future Valuation will be Driven by its Three Separate but Related Businesses within the Medical, Health and Wellness sectors:

Consumer health and beauty, with clinically tested skin care products that are currently marketed on platforms such as Amazon and available in brick-and-mortar stores, including Whole Foods, Kroger, and Sprouts

Development of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) in a virtual health technology platform, extending the reach of physicians to assist patients in developing countries, especially in Africa

Owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment that the Company controls via its large portfolio of patents, patents pending, and technology licenses

The Company recently announced that its ESN Group subsidiary has gone live with 21 Ceramedx® and Earth Science products on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service ("AAFES") online store, (www.shopmyexchange.com) which offers tax-free, discounted, online shopping to more than 20 million active and retired US Army and Air Force members and their families.

The report also noted that the Company's AfiyaSasa Africa subsidiary "could end up being one of the Company's greatest sources of revenues and operating margin beginning in late 2025 or early 2026. It already has partnerships with two major hospitals in Tanzania and has developed a robust, multi-faceted recurring revenue model."

Xcelerate's InTool product line, an innovative suite of surgical tools designed to enhance precision and efficiency in medical procedures, is anchored by two utility patent applications filed in March 2023 under application numbers 18/187,352 and 18/189,441, which also have international protection through corresponding PCT applications.

The Company's focus is to license its InTool technology to established manufacturers, which positions the Company to capture a substantial share of this expanding market, without tying up capital in costly capex expenses.

Leadership team is "world-class"

Connell further stated, "Xcelerate's team of seasoned professionals, with their diverse expertise and accomplishments, position the Company to very effectively navigate the complexities of the healthcare sector and drive innovation in medical applications. This should in turn drive shareholder value."

To download the full report, at no charge, please visit the Harbinger Research website.

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firm's research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our issuer clients' businesses, industries, and current market valuation.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute's Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

To view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.harbingerresearch.com. Harbinger Research was compensated by a third-party in the amount of $10,000 for the preparation and distribution of this report.

