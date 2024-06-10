Pressidium® Introduces New Hosting Plans and Global Data Centers

Elevating Performance and Reach for WordPress Users Worldwide

LONDON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressidium® is transforming Managed WordPress Hosting with innovative new plans and an expanded global data center network, delivering tailored solutions and enhanced global reach.

The new range of plans will be available in four main categories - Entry Plans, Agency Plans, Premium Site Plans, and Enterprise Plans - each offering daily managed backups, free SSL certificates, and 24/7 expert support.

All plans feature free white-glove migrations, an enterprise global CDN, a powerful analytics suite, staging sites, a blazing-fast cache engine, team management and activity logs, proactive malware scanning and removal, managed WordPress core updates, hassle-free website and plugin management, threat protection and a security firewall, automatic and on-demand backups.

Beyond these essentials, each product line is uniquely designed to meet specific business needs.

New Plan Lineup Highlights:

Entry Plans: Ideal for personal websites, startups, and small businesses. Entry plans feature premium services such as enterprise-grade CDN, comprehensive malware removal, expert troubleshooting, advanced object caching, and automated image optimization, all at no additional cost.





Agency plans: Designed specifically for digital agencies and freelancers. In addition to all the previous benefits, these plans combine scalable pricing with powerful dedicated hosting, unmatched reliability, security, and speed, enhancing web professionals' productivity and accelerating agency growth.





Premium Site Plans: Perfect for high-traffic, resource-intensive sites such as e-learning (LMS) and e-commerce platforms. These plans deliver top-tier performance with dedicated infrastructure at unbeatable pricing, helping businesses with larger sites meet demand without breaking the bank.





Enterprise plans: Tailored for business-critical applications that demand exceptional speed, reliability, advanced security, and uptime. As the most advanced and top-tier hosting solution, Enterprise Plans leverages Pressidium® Enterprise Architecture and offer VIP priority support to ensure seamless operation for mission-critical websites.

"Our new hosting solutions cater to a wide range of needs, from bloggers and agencies to demanding commercial and educational websites," said Petros Koumantarakis, Chief Product Officer at Pressidium®.

In addition to these innovative hosting solutions, Pressidium® proudly announces the launch of six new data centersin strategic locations worldwide. Building on the existing robust foundation of cutting-edge data centers in London, Newark, Ashburn, Santa Clara, and Singapore, Pressidium® is expanding to Sydney, Milan, Frankfurt, Paris, Madrid, and São Paulo.

This expansion enhances Pressidium's presence in Europe, South America, and Australia, bringing the total to eleven state-of-the-art data centers strategically positioned across the globe.

The new data centers adhere to Pressidium's high standards, offering advanced caching, high availability, robust security, dynamic load balancing, and operational intelligence. Additionally, they support local data regulations and include integration with Akamai's Global Enterprise CDN.



"Expanding our network is an exciting milestone in our commitment to providing top-tier WordPress hosting solutions," said Andrew Georges, Chief Commercial Officer at Pressidium®.

The introduction of these new services reflects Pressidium's ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation in WordPress hosting.

About Pressidium

Pressidium® is a technology company dedicated to perfecting industry-leading Managed Hosting services for WordPress. Trusted by digital agencies, media outlets, tech startups, and Fortune 500 companies, Pressidium® offers superior solutions in the industry.

Pressidium® provides unparalleled premium web hosting and management services that are fast, robust, scalable, and secure for professional WordPress site owners and managers. With over two decades of industry expertise, the team at Pressidium® engineers performance-oriented, metric-driven, no-nonsense solutions for WordPress.

Discover how Pressidium's new plans and network locations can elevate your online presence. Visit Pressidium.com, schedule a demo, or speak with experts today to learn more about tailored solutions and how these can help your website succeed.

