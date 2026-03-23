DCL Introduces New Emissions Control Solution for Cleaner Backup Power at European Data Centers

New SCR exhaust after-treatment technology delivers lower NOx emissions, faster activation, and improved sustainability for mission-critical infrastructure

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCL , part of the DCL Technology Group and a global leader in advanced catalytic technologies, has launched a new emissions control solution for data center backup power systems across Europe. Engineered specifically for diesel and HVO-fueled engines, and delivering high efficiency under intermittent operating conditions, the system is built on DCL's patented Metalcor metallic catalyst substrate technology and expands the company's growing family of emissions control solutions.

As data centers continue to expand to support cloud computing and AI-driven workloads, operators increasingly rely on diesel generators to ensure uninterrupted, mission-critical power during outages and routine testing. While these engines operate for limited durations, they can produce disproportionately high emissions, particularly nitrogen oxides (NOx), during startup, creating challenges for operators seeking to meet sustainability commitments and prepare for evolving regulatory requirements in Europe.

DCL's new solution was purpose-built to address this challenge. By leveraging the company's Metalcor catalyst substrate platform, the system enables significantly faster thermal activation than conventional ceramic-based designs, allowing effective emissions reduction much earlier in the engine run cycle. This rapid light-off capability substantially lowers total NOx emissions during short test runs and emergency operation-conditions under which traditional systems often deliver limited real-world benefit.

In addition to NOx reduction via selective catalytic reduction (SCR), DCL offers complementary oxidation catalysts and particulate control technologies to reduce hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and particulate matter, providing a comprehensive emissions control portfolio for diesel-powered data centers.

"Data center backup engines operate very differently from continuous power systems, and emissions platforms need to reflect that reality," said Khalil Saikaly, Managing Director of DCL Europe. "With our Metalcor technology, we're able to deliver faster activation, high reliability, and measurable emissions reduction when it actually matters."

DCL's technology also maintains high conversion efficiency across a wider operating temperature range, supporting reliable performance under fluctuating engine loads and elevated exhaust temperatures. Its compact design reduces the overall system footprint, making it well suited for space-constrained data center environments.

Another benefit of DCL's catalyst technology is sustainability, which is a core element of the Metalcor platform. Unlike traditional ceramic substrates that are discarded at end of life, Metalcor substrates are rechargeable and reusable, allowing catalyst systems to be redeployed into other stationary engine applications if a data center is decommissioned or upgraded. This approach supports long-term sustainability goals by reducing waste and extending product lifecycle value.

DCL's system is available in multiple configurations, including plug-and-play modules, skid-mounted systems, and custom-engineered layouts to support new installations and retrofits. A simplified, airless urea injection architecture reduces system complexity, maintenance requirements, and potential failure points, while incorporating built-in redundancy to ensure a highly robust and reliable system which are critical considerations in facilities where uptime is paramount.

Saikaly added, "With this launch, DCL reinforces its commitment to delivering engineered solutions that balance performance, reliability, and sustainability, helping European data center operators future-proof their backup power infrastructure as demand for digital services continues to accelerate."

About DCL Technology Group

The DCL Technology Group has been at the forefront of engineering solutions that keep industries moving with confidence for over 40 years. As one of North America's fastest-growing, family-owned clean energy companies, DCL is committed to tackling the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

With a sophisticated workforce of over 400 experts spanning multiple industrial sectors, the DCL Technology Group develops cutting-edge technologies that reduce methane emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve energy efficiency. DCL's four global companies share a unified vision: leveraging the power of engineering to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About DCL

DCL has been a global leader in advanced catalytic solutions for over 40 years, helping industries operate more cleanly and efficiently. As a family-owned company, DCL specializes in high-performance catalysts, catalyst substrates, and emission control systems designed to help businesses meet stringent environmental standards without sacrificing reliability or productivity.

With operations in North America and Europe, DCL collaborates with clients worldwide to develop innovative, sustainable technologies that reduce emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve industrial efficiency. The company's mission is to make cleaner energy more practical, effective, and accessible. DCL is committed to engineering solutions that empower industries to thrive in a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978.750.0333 / 617.835.0396

lisa@trevicomm.com

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