Neogen Corporation: Neogen MDS Awarded Contract from USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

LANSING, Mich., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), an innovative leader in food safety solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) has named the Neogen Molecular Detection System as its primary method to be used for the detection of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes testing for meat, poultry and egg products.

USDA FSIS has been using the Neogen Molecular Detection System for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes for over five years, attesting to the reliability and efficiency of the system. As part of the new contract, the agency also selected Listeria spp. and the newly available Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 - Salmonella Enteritidis/Salmonella Typhimurium.

"Food producers and contract labs around the world have long trusted the Neogen Molecular Detection System as a fast, accurate, reliable, and easy-to-use method for pathogen detection," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "We are proud to receive this recognition and demonstrate our continued commitment to fueling a brighter future for global food security."

The Neogen Molecular Detection System (MDS) makes the detection of foodborne pathogens simple and fast by utilizing loop-mediated isothermal DNA amplification (LAMP) technology. The Neogen MDS system utilizing LAMP technology provides food manufacturers with speed and ease in identifying these pathogens.

The system simultaneously accommodates individual, pathogen-specific assays, enabling users in meat, poultry, and other food and beverage categories to run up to 96 different tests concurrently for a range of organisms and across various food and environmental samples. The next-generation Neogen Molecular Detection Assays have been consistently validated by leading scientific validation organizations throughout the world (AOAC® INTERNATIONAL, AFNOR, MicroVal) for a comprehensive variety of sample types.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Neogen Molecular Detection System and its various test kits can contact their local Neogen Food Safety representative or visit https://www.neogen.com/molecular-detection-system.

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

