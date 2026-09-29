Parsons Corporation: Parsons Awarded $85M Agreement to Deliver New U.S. Space Command Headquarters

Key Takeaways:

Parsons awarded $85 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Agreement to deliver U.S. Space Command's new purpose-built Command and Control Facility at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, further expanding Parsons' growing defense infrastructure business.

The 950,000-square-foot campus will support up to 1,800 personnel and include secure mission-critical facilities and infrastructure.

Parsons will provide program and construction management expertise to help deliver a resilient headquarters that supports the command's mission and long-term operational readiness.









Caption: This image is a conceptual rendering for illustrative purposes. It does not represent an approved final design, and the design remains subject to change.



CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by Army Contracting Command - Rock Island, in coordination with Air Force Civil Engineering Center to provide comprehensive Owner's Advisor support for the progressive design-build (PDB) development of the U.S. Space Command's (USSPACECOM) new headquarters at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

The initial $85 million agreement consists of a 75-month performance period and represents new work for the company and capitalizes on the synergies of Parsons' Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure portfolio. The agreement will oversee one of the Department of War's largest PDB initiatives to date and is one of the Air Force's first uses of an Owner's Advisor delivery approach and will set an example for future use of the Owner's Advisor delivery approach.

"U.S. Space Command's mission demands infrastructure that is as resilient, secure, and operationally ready as the warfighters it supports," said Martin Boson, president of Engineered Systems for Parsons. "As a trusted provider of the world's most complex defense and critical infrastructure programs, Parsons delivers the program management, technical expertise, and mission-focused execution necessary to transform critical requirements into lasting capability. We look forward to delivering a world-class command and control facility that equips U.S. Space Command with the infrastructure needed to integrate military space power into multi-domain global operations to defend national interests and defeat threats."

Under this OTA agreement, Parsons will serve as the Owner's Advisor for the development of USSPACECOM's new headquarters, providing comprehensive program and construction management support during planning, design, construction, and operationalization. The company will oversee project execution on behalf of the government, helping manage scope, cost, schedule, quality, and risk for the 950,000-square-foot campus. The complex will include a command-and-control facility, fusion center, visitor control center, and supporting infrastructure designed to enable 24/7 operations in support of USSPACECOM's national security mission.

Parsons is a leading provider of program management and infrastructure solutions for complex federal and critical infrastructure projects worldwide. Leveraging decades of experience supporting large-scale capital programs, the company helps customers reduce risk, improve project outcomes, and deliver critical capabilities on schedule and at scale. The company's global defense and security infrastructure teams deliver bespoke critical infrastructure protection solutions while managing the planning, design, delivery, construction supervision, operations, and maintenance of military facilities, Government and commercial assets, and civilian infrastructure around the world. From rebuild efforts following natural disasters at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and Tyndall Air Force Base to design and construction management of new national security infrastructure across the United States Department of War portfolio and Middle East defense and security infrastructure, the company leverages its differentiated portfolio and capabilities in national security and critical infrastructure to deliver secure, complex global security facilities.

To learn more about Parsons' federal infrastructure solutions, visit Parsons.com/federal-infrastructure/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

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Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us

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