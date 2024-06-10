Anzeige
Peraso, Inc.: Peraso To Participate at the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will participate at the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024, being held Wednesday, July 10th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the Events page of the Company's website.

About the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023
The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Jefferies, Stifel and TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities, are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is June 28, 2024.

RSVP Contacts for 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024
To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-OiyeClaire E. McAdams
Phone: (808) 960-2642Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: lauraoiye@gmail.comEmail: claire@headgatepartners.com


About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

