Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates, today announced the Company will be presenting at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference scheduled for June 12-13, 2024.

InMed's CEO, Mr. Eric A. Adams, will present a corporate overview followed by a questions and answers session. Presentation details are as follows:

InMed's presentation at Emerging Growth Conference 72:

Date: June 13, 2024

Time: 1:45pm EDT

Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658205&tp_key=76d4029138&sti=eg

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com, Emerging Growth YouTube Channel or InMed's investor relations events page.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica, we are a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

