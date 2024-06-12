Anzeige
Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held via live webcast. A total of 467,983,736 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 59.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 22, 2024.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors; and
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's external auditors for the ensuing year.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

NomineeOutcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Darren HallCarried448,693,54899.273,314,8470.73
Blayne JohnsonCarried333,612,24773.81118,396,14826.19
Douglas ForsterCarried339,366,61075.08112,641,78524.92
Edward FarrautoCarried340,669,31175.37111,339,08424.63
Audra WalshCarried336,350,29374.41115,658,10225.59
Mike VintCarried445,097,45798.476,910,9381.53
Randall ChatwinCarried442,035,35297.799,973,0432.21
Omaya ElguindiCarried446,714,66598.835,293,7301.17

Raymond Threlkeld and Douglas Hurst did not stand for re-election during the June 12, 2024 AGM. The elected directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company's next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

Outcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Carried460,052,62998.317,931,1071.69

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on the Company's website at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com) and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (http://www.sedarplus.ca).

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
SVP Corporate Development & IR
T: 604.628.1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com)

Calibre's head office is located at Suite 1560, 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

X (https://twitter.com/CalibreMiningCo) / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CalibreMining) / LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/calibre-mining-corp-cxb-/?originalSubdomain=ca) / YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@calibreminingcorp)

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


