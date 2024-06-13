Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Filing of Annual Financial Statements

Announces Board and Management Change

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQB:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company"), a leading provider of organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products, is providing an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") relating to the late filing of the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings").

Further to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2024 (the "Announcement"), the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission"), granted the MCTO on May 1, 2024, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trader Orders ("NP 12-203"). Pursuant to the MCTO, the Co-Chief Executive Officers and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Annual Filings and the Commission revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities. The Company's Board of Directors and management are continuing to work with its accounting team to prepare the Annual Filings as soon as practicable and it continues to be the Company's reasonable expectation that the Annual Filings will be finalized on or before June 28, 2024.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release.

The Company confirms that, since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Board and Management Change

Organto also announces that Rients van der Wal has resigned from his positions as a Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company to pursue another career opportunity. Steve Bromley, Chair and CEO of Organto, commented, "We want to thank Rients for his many contributions to our Company and wish him much success in the future." Mr. van der Wal will still be subject to, and has agreed to abide by, the terms of the MCTO until such time as the MCTO is revoked.

