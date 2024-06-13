OMODA reveals showroom visits remain crucial for 76% of car buyers despite digital shift

OMODA showcases its commitment to bricks and mortar as research reveals the car showroom still matters in the digital age

Nearly half (46%) of car buyers trust showroom sales assistants more than anybody else when it comes to purchasing decisions

More than a quarter (27%) of car buyers would be more likely visit a car showroom if it had an AI sales assistant

76% of car buyers stated that visiting a showroom is still important when purchasing a car

Vehicles are up there with a list of purchases consumers would prefer to make in real life, including pets and houses

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the rise of digital customer journeys, almost three out of four car buyers still value visiting car showrooms, according to the latest research from OMODA.*

The innovative automotive brand, dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, has commissioned research which underscores the importance of physical showrooms in the automotive purchase process. Most importantly, the research also shows how to bring these into the future.

Among the highly valued features of showrooms are test drives, with 64% of buyers still wanting a hands-on experience with the vehicle. This comes as no surprise; however, when asked what features they'd like to see in future showrooms, 40% of respondents listed virtual test drives.

The research also found that a fifth of UK car buyers would trust a virtual test drive. The most popular options for virtual test drive locations are 72% offroad, 65% on a racetrack and 48% along a beach. Interestingly, some want to go even further afield - 14% said they'd want to test drive a car on Mars.

Despite many sounding the death knell for traditional showrooms, the research shows they still play an important role in the car buyer journey. OMODA is committed to maintaining and enhancing this vital aspect of the buying experience. By the end of 2025, OMODA plans to have a presence in over 100 car dealerships, with a strategic initiative already seeing over 60 showrooms open to customers in the UK.

Designed to be the showrooms of the future, not the past, customers can expect an innovative and interactive experience that redefines car shopping. From augmented reality displays that allow you to visualise vehicles in various settings, to virtual reality test drives, future showrooms will be equipped with the latest technology to enhance the consumer experience. OMODA is committed to creating a dynamic and engaging environment that not only showcases the products, but also elevates the entire purchasing process.

Victor Zhang, Executive Vice President of OMODA & JAECOO UK, comments: "Our 2035 future showroom will be an experiential hub offering immersive, customised and fun customer journeys. The showroom isn't just transactional, it's a place for customers to learn about the vehicle in a way that suits them. With our vehicles offering an increasing amount of technology, education is a huge part of the retail experience. Our research shows that buyers still value having a place to visit, so it's about bringing the showroom into the future."

The research looked at several areas of the car buying journey. It found that:

In-depth knowledge in demand

The research found that almost half (43%) of UK car buyers value salespeople with in-depth knowledge. This is especially true for those looking to purchase EVs, and 24% percent said that speaking to a knowledgeable expert about their local charging infrastructure was vital.

Pet hates

When asked about what they disliked most about the showroom experience, 61% said pressure from sales staff, 47% said feeling rushed, and 46% said the hidden costs (46%).

The future showroom

As well as virtual test drives, when asked what features they would most like to see in showrooms, more than half (52%) responded with interactive digital displays and 48% wanted tech support areas. Over one in five (22%) would most like to see AI / robot sales assistants, and 60% say they would find in-showroom training in car technology useful.

*Focal Data research carried out in May 2024 on 2,000 UK car buyers

About OMODA

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd was founded in 1997 and in 2023 saw one million export sales plus two million domestic sales. Chery has successfully created several sub-brands with cumulative global sales of more than 10 million units, making them China's top exporter of cars for over 20 consecutive years. In the UK and Europe, sales will be led by OMODA which has a focus on futuristic compact SUVs. OMODA is committed to design, technology and environmental responsibility, values embodied in their first model to arrive in the UK - the OMODA 5. This model, the first in a series due to be introduced to the UK, has already sold over 130,000 units internationally. Combined, OMODA & JAECOO are the fastest growing global automotive brands, with over 220,000 cumulative sales to date.

