10Fold Research Exposes Content Readiness Crisis Looming: 89% of B2B Firms Unprepared

10Fold, a leading B2B tech communications and content agency, today released the second part of their AI-First, Buyer-Ready: Inside the New Era of B2B Content Marketingresearch, revealing that the race for content discoverability has shifted squarely into the realm of artificial intelligence as more buyers turn to LLM platforms to find answers. Specifically, B2B tech buyers are turning to social media, paid media, video and research report content, demonstrating that the new B2B content recipe is snackable, shareable and searchable. Yet, B2B buyers seem largely unprepared: with only 11% claiming to have the majority (75% 100%) of their content ready for AI discovery.

The new survey of 400 senior marketing executives across North America and Europe shows that while content volumes continue to rise, the definition of success has evolved. Despite the lack of content readiness, the study also uncovers that marketers have made discoverability through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) their top benchmark with 35% citing GEO performance as their number one measure of success, edging out both brand awareness (34%) and SEO (29%).

"Marketers are no longer just creating more content, they're creating content that's built to be found by AI," said Susan Thomas, CEO of 10Fold Communications. "AI search is already the second largest driver of qualified leads, and forward-looking teams are investing in GEO, metadata and structured language to ensure they stay visible in an AI-first landscape."

AI Platforms Surge in Lead Generation but Google Isn't Dead Yet

AI-native platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity have become the second most common source for qualified leads, accounting for 34% of AI-search platforms, behind only social media at 46%, and ahead of organic search, email marketing, and paid media. In geographic terms, California and UK companies are leading the way, with 96% reporting AI-searchable content, compared to 93% in France and 83% in Germany.

Despite the push toward AI optimization, marketers aren't abandoning traditional platforms. Sixty-five percent still distribute content via Google and other browsers, while 56% also leverage AI-native platforms. Marketers continue to rely heavily on Google Analytics and SQLs to measure efficacy, even as they prepare for a future dominated by GEO performance.

Show Me the Money! AI Spending Outpaces Spending on Traditional Channels

Spending patterns also reflect this balancing act between short-term and long-term priorities. Thirty-seven percent of marketers are prioritizing investments in GEO and AI search visibility, while another 37% are allocating budgets toward the tools and technologies required to support AI-optimized content production. At the same time, nearly 30% are still channeling spend into paid distribution, and a quarter of respondents are continuing to focus on organic reach and social media amplification.

As the report concludes, content success in 2025 hinges on discoverability. Marketers are evolving fast to meet AI's rising influence while still juggling traditional metrics, platforms, and reporting frameworks. The future of content marketing will be defined not only by how much content organizations can produce, but also by how effectively that content can be found, trusted, and acted upon in an AI-first world.

Designing for Discovery

Marketers were nearly evenly divided on the best way to achieve AI Discoverable content. Tactics such as Metadata and tagging were favored only slightly (51%) over other tactics such as optimizing featured snippets, expert content, natural language design, and the use of GEO consultants (49%). This multi-path dilemma may be the reason so few companies claim to have the majority of their content AI-ready.

Download the Full Report

To view the full findings of AI-First, Buyer-Ready: Inside the New Era of B2B Content Marketing Part II, please visit: https://info.10fold.com/ai-first-buyer-ready

Research Methodology

10Fold engaged Sapio Research to deploy an online survey to marketing executives with decision-making and budget authority within B2B technology companies in the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. In all, 400 marketing executives completed the survey and the results are accurate to a +/- of 4.6% at a 95% in 100% confidence limit, assuming a result of .05%.

About 10Fold Communications

10Fold is a leading North American integrated communications agency designed to create thought leadership and build brand value for B2B 'Deep Tech' companies. Headquartered in the Bay Area of Northern California with offices in San Diego, Austin, and Boston, 10Fold's award-winning teams include PR veterans, broadcasters, and journalists recognized nationally for media relations, content, social, and digital services. For more information, please visit www.10fold.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930262471/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Catherine Lockwood

clockwood@10fold.com