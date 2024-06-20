

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY) announced on Thursday that it has partnered with TrueNorth Medical Physics LLC to offer radiation oncology departments third-party support resources. The partnership is intended to enhance the departments' capabilities in assisting cancer patients.



Under the agreement, TrueNorth Medical Physics will provide services that complement and supplement the mix of standard and customizable services already provided by Accuray.



They will act as an extension of the hospital team, either on-site, remotely, or through a hybrid approach. This collaboration will also ensure that the departments have adequate staffing to meet patient treatment objectives and will depend on each professional's clinical and economic objectives, experience, and equipment status.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken