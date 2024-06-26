



San Francisco, Calif, & Mumbai, India, June 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Kitabisa, Indonesia's leading donation platform, chooses CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, to boost app stickiness and click-through rates for push notifications. Kitabisa was able to deliver data-driven, personalized interactions on their platform which led to notable improvements in donations per user.Set up in 2013, Kitabisa is Indonesia's leading donation platform and facilitates over 10+ million donors, 1,000,000+ campaigns, 3,500+ NGOs and social institutions, and 400+ CSR initiatives. By deploying CleverTap's platform, Kitabisa aimed to improve engagement, better segment their users, and understand donors' specific behaviors and preferences on the app. With CleverTap, Kitabisa was able to automate user segmentation, create personalized user journeys and push-notifications, and further its mission of encouraging more frequent and impactful donations.Impact of this collaboration:- 33% increase in the median number of donations per user- 10% increase in average click-through rate for push notifications and in-app notifications- 5% increase in user stickiness (daily average users/monthly average users)Denny Yusuf, Product Lead at Kitabisa, said - "CleverTap has been instrumental in helping us achieve remarkable growth in user engagement and donations. The 33% increase in the number of donations per user is a testament to how effectively CleverTap has enabled us to take an integrated approach to tracking user interactions and tapping into insights to better understand user behavior. This equips us to deliver highly relevant communication across various channels based on user preferences. Furthermore, with CleverTap's intent-based segmentation, we are able to predict future intent and tailor our communication strategies to suit the specific needs of our users. This has been instrumental in fostering a more engaged and loyal user base."Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap said - "We are honored to have been a part of Kitabisa's journey and efforts to raise more funds to support various causes in Indonesia. In today's competitive world, leveraging data-driven insights is crucial for marketers to craft and deliver tailored messages that build lasting relationships with users. With CleverTap, Kitabisa has been able to craft more personalized communication strategies and increase donations from their users. We look forward to continuing our support for Kitabisa as they expand their impact and build a loyal user base."About CleverTapCleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real-time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. 