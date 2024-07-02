Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity -2

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 02-Jul-2024 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, July 2nd, 2024 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024: - 46,292 shares - EUR 2,521,189.91 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,493 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,322 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 305,402 shares for EUR 69,412,550.00 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 273,281 shares for EUR 63,664,027.43 As a reminder: The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account: - 14,171 shares - EUR 8,132,662.14 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,238 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,912 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,377 shares for EUR 50,832,014.40 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 239,123 shares for EUR 54,101,099.12 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius.com Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,493 305,402 69,412,550.00 5,322 273,281 63,664,027.43 01/02/2024 16 1,000 244,350.00 107 4,495 1,109,725.60 01/03/2024 82 3,428 839,277.24 28 1,600 393,104.00 01/04/2024 91 3,592 864,342.96 41 1,662 404,397.84 01/05/2024 103 3,499 818,731.01 54 2,800 660,492.00 01/08/2024 92 3,350 786,881.50 47 2,500 590,150.00 01/09/2024 33 1,700 403,546.00 36 2,300 550,390.00 01/10/2024 85 3,800 912,152.00 44 1,901 460,346.16 01/11/2024 74 3,350 793,816.00 50 2,601 620,234.46 01/12/2024 65 3,500 821,065.00 59 2,600 616,070.00 01/15/2024 54 1,900 440,952.00 31 1,611 374,879.70 01/16/2024 165 4,500 1,004,760.00 32 1,900 427,994.00 01/17/2024 62 2,700 600,723.00 41 1,400 313,026.00 01/18/2024 54 2,400 533,784.00 37 1,800 403,704.00 01/19/2024 35 1,991 433,878.72 47 2,600 570,908.00 01/22/2024 41 1,700 378,658.00 63 2,500 559,900.00 01/23/2024 55 2,540 565,683.40 46 2,225 497,376.50 01/24/2024 71 3,300 740,487.00 72 3,176 716,473.84 01/25/2024 48 2,470 551,872.10 86 4,009 903,548.42 01/26/2024 54 2,605 614,884.20 125 6,725 1,618,976.50 01/29/2024 65 3,303 788,591.25 47 2,826 680,755.14 01/30/2024 108 5,073 1,186,879.08 83 4,604 1,103,716.92 01/31/2024 - - - 84 4,599 1,135,171.17 02/01/2024 58 2,675 663,186.00 29 1,423 354,711.21 02/02/2024 85 4,200 1,036,182.00 55 1,777 444,392.16 02/05/2024 43 1,700 411,400.00 55 3,002 732,217.82 02/06/2024 44 2,140 525,669.60 50 2,500 619,550.00 02/07/2024 91 4,300 1,051,436.00 56 3,500 880,390.00 02/08/2024 83 3,700 947,681.00 96 4,500 1,172,115.00 02/09/2024 67 3,700 930,624.00 71 3,700 936,729.00 02/12/2024 79 4,101 1,015,899.72 29 1,600 401,152.00 02/13/2024 77 3,821 921,816.25 29 1,600 388,464.00 02/14/2024 54 2,247 536,740.89 46 2,509 601,733.47 02/15/2024 40 1,860 449,692.20 68 2,891 702,137.17 02/16/2024 13 500 123,700.00 84 4,400 1,098,900.00 02/19/2024 41 2,313 579,221.46 60 3,000 757,890.00 02/20/2024 56 2,987 750,722.71 8 403 102,108.11 02/21/2024 82 4,100 1,010,937.00 35 1,700 426,955.00 02/22/2024 25 1,102 279,059.46 79 3,812 969,505.96 02/23/2024 55 2,448 612,979.20 21 900 225,846.00 02/26/2024 60 3,098 767,033.82 13 900 225,099.00 02/27/2024 34 2,200 543,840.00 45 2,700 670,707.00 02/28/2024 18 1,217 303,483.29 39 2,200 550,880.00 02/29/2024 21 1,024 259,307.52 85 3,585 912,633.45 03/01/2024 62 3,859 965,598.98 29 1,800 454,140.00 03/04/2024 41 2,200 551,694.00 29 1,500 377,325.00 03/05/2024 40 2,000 498,900.00 52 2,700 677,403.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,493 305,402 69,412,550.00 5,322 273,281 63,664,027.43 03/06/2024 17 955 241,777.35 67 3,800 967,784.00 03/07/2024 7 512 132,469.76 88 4,400 1,152,800.00 03/08/2024 - - - 50 2,400 645,912.00 03/11/2024 70 3,152 847,856.48 59 2,700 730,269.00 03/12/2024 38 1,950 528,430.50 57 2,800 764,092.00 03/13/2024 66 3,400 922,794.00 36 2,159 590,054.70 03/14/2024 23 1,800 496,152.00 74 3,442 951,850.68 03/15/2024 80 4,440 1,217,670.00 32 1,904 524,456.80 03/18/2024 88 3,908 1,053,557.72 14 900 246,447.00 03/19/2024 55 2,351 617,983.86 45 2,300 607,016.00

03/20/2024 41 1,927 513,526.23 64 3,000 803,460.00 03/21/2024 49 2,400 659,112.00 100 3,750 1,034,362.50 03/22/2024 30 1,110 308,002.80 56 2,705 753,694.15 03/25/2024 90 3,300 904,497.00 1 100 27,850.00 03/26/2024 52 2,470 665,442.70 27 1,500 406,200.00 03/27/2024 118 5,190 1,360,506.60 55 3,000 793,440.00 03/28/2024 38 1,505 396,672.85 60 2,700 717,336.00 04/02/2024 73 2,900 750,752.00 31 1,500 389,790.00 04/03/2024 64 2,361 598,206.57 33 1,700 433,602.00 04/04/2024 34 1,600 409,648.00 34 2,000 514,700.00 04/05/2024 106 3,002 753,802.20 26 1,600 403,280.00 04/08/2024 36 1,697 430,410.11 45 2,720 693,083.20 04/09/2024 30 1,512 389,657.52 57 3,380 873,358.20 04/10/2024 80 3,888 993,461.76 32 958 249,108.74 04/11/2024 63 2,100 528,591.00 42 2,600 657,306.00 04/12/2024 48 2,900 735,962.00 30 1,000 257,900.00 04/15/2024 45 2,050 518,855.00 74 3,600 914,868.00 04/16/2024 83 2,900 725,696.00 42 2,300 577,852.00 04/17/2024 74 3,410 848,817.20 45 2,200 549,142.00 04/18/2024 101 7,230 1,519,746.00 21 1,200 259,296.00 04/19/2024 104 3,800 762,584.00 5 300 60,501.00 04/22/2024 58 2,800 548,716.00 30 1,700 336,974.00 04/23/2024 23 1,100 216,084.00 96 5,200 1,062,412.00 04/24/2024 36 2,000 419,000.00 44 2,600 547,846.00 04/25/2024 38 2,400 490,632.00 24 1,100 226,688.00 04/26/2024 16 800 164,824.00 61 2,400 498,672.00 04/29/2024 26 1,400 294,714.00 53 2,237 472,051.74 04/30/2024 55 3,000 618,330.00 6 300 62,499.00 05/02/2024 33 1,900 389,006.00 39 2,700 563,760.00 05/03/2024 17 1,000 208,960.00 55 2,913 611,205.66 05/06/2024 28 1,800 372,654.00 13 622 129,581.26 05/07/2024 40 1,615 333,077.60 39 1,800 372,870.00 05/08/2024 38 2,185 451,792.45 25 1,100 229,845.00 05/09/2024 23 1,000 204,240.00 34 1,800 371,358.00 05/10/2024 32 1,843 382,293.49 31 1,502 313,902.98 05/13/2024 36 2,164 441,694.04 21 1,200 247,476.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,493 305,402 69,412,550.00 5,322 273,281 63,664,027.43 05/14/2024 17 1,200 248,148.00 92 3,998 833,343.12 05/15/2024 10 600 127,098.00 46 2,600 554,190.00 05/16/2024 129 6,093 1,239,864.57 12 800 167,264.00 05/17/2024 68 3,275 654,148.50 - - - 05/20/2024 51 2,805 552,837.45 40 2,300 454,963.00 05/21/2024 67 2,700 526,446.00 34 2,000 392,500.00 05/22/2024 47 2,055 395,608.05 44 2,500 484,075.00 05/23/2024 55 2,300 444,498.00 22 1,000 193,910.00 05/24/2024 54 2,604 493,353.84 38 2,600 494,260.00 05/27/2024 60 2,800 530,936.00 15 1,010 193,859.40 05/28/2024 49 1,900 355,851.00 14 1,000 188,050.00 05/29/2024 63 3,100 568,540.00 18 1,325 243,707.25 05/30/2024 31 1,032 187,854.96 17 800 146,624.00 05/31/2024 23 868 158,071.48 13 525 95,938.50 06/03/2024 28 1,700 306,816.00 24 1,575 287,626.50 06/04/2024 23 1,000 179,990.00 7 500 90,350.00 06/05/2024 4 300 54,441.00 34 1,800 328,482.00 06/06/2024 5 500 92,690.00 17 900 167,634.00 06/07/2024 19 1,400 259,616.00 24 1,000 186,660.00 06/10/2024 34 1,800 330,426.00 36 2,300 424,120.00 06/11/2024 16 700 132,153.00 53 2,800 530,376.00 06/12/2024 82 4,100 762,190.00 29 2,000 374,960.00 06/13/2024 57 2,100 380,268.00 25 1,500 272,625.00 06/14/2024 50 2,300 413,356.00 31 2,200 397,122.00 06/17/2024 58 3,200 560,736.00 7 600 106,308.00 06/18/2024 15 720 124,588.80 38 3,000 524,490.00 06/19/2024 111 5,380 884,741.00 - - - 06/20/2024 8 700 107,520.00 18 700 108,563.00 06/21/2024 20 1,200 185,316.00 16 900 140,787.00 06/24/2024 29 1,300 203,164.00 36 1,600 252,688.00 06/25/2024 42 2,500 393,375.00 33 1,700 268,583.00 06/26/2024 37 2,000 315,780.00 32 1,500 237,855.00 06/27/2024 49 2,450 380,093.00 19 1,019 158,688.87 06/28/2024 58 2,800 431,256.00 42 2,401 371,146.58

