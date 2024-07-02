Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
02.07.24
14:06 Uhr
143,00 Euro
-4,05
-2,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,10143,3014:16
143,10143,3014:16
Dow Jones News
02.07.2024 11:58 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
02-Jul-2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Aubagne, July 2nd, 2024 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024: 
 
 - 46,292 shares 
 - EUR 2,521,189.91 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,493 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,322 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 305,402 shares for EUR 69,412,550.00 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 273,281 shares for EUR 63,664,027.43 
 
As a reminder: 
 
The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account: 
 
 - 14,171 shares 
 - EUR 8,132,662.14 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,238 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,912 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,377 shares for EUR 50,832,014.40 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 239,123 shares for EUR 54,101,099.12 
 
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
 - 0 shares 
 - EUR 10,000,000.00 
 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
 
Contact 
Petra Müller 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius.com 
 
 
 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     6,493       305,402    69,412,550.00   5,322       273,281    63,664,027.43 
01/02/2024  16         1,000     244,350.00     107        4,495     1,109,725.60 
01/03/2024  82         3,428     839,277.24     28         1,600     393,104.00 
01/04/2024  91         3,592     864,342.96     41         1,662     404,397.84 
01/05/2024  103        3,499     818,731.01     54         2,800     660,492.00 
01/08/2024  92         3,350     786,881.50     47         2,500     590,150.00 
01/09/2024  33         1,700     403,546.00     36         2,300     550,390.00 
01/10/2024  85         3,800     912,152.00     44         1,901     460,346.16 
01/11/2024  74         3,350     793,816.00     50         2,601     620,234.46 
01/12/2024  65         3,500     821,065.00     59         2,600     616,070.00 
01/15/2024  54         1,900     440,952.00     31         1,611     374,879.70 
01/16/2024  165        4,500     1,004,760.00    32         1,900     427,994.00 
01/17/2024  62         2,700     600,723.00     41         1,400     313,026.00 
01/18/2024  54         2,400     533,784.00     37         1,800     403,704.00 
01/19/2024  35         1,991     433,878.72     47         2,600     570,908.00 
01/22/2024  41         1,700     378,658.00     63         2,500     559,900.00 
01/23/2024  55         2,540     565,683.40     46         2,225     497,376.50 
01/24/2024  71         3,300     740,487.00     72         3,176     716,473.84 
01/25/2024  48         2,470     551,872.10     86         4,009     903,548.42 
01/26/2024  54         2,605     614,884.20     125        6,725     1,618,976.50 
01/29/2024  65         3,303     788,591.25     47         2,826     680,755.14 
01/30/2024  108        5,073     1,186,879.08    83         4,604     1,103,716.92 
01/31/2024  -         -       -         84         4,599     1,135,171.17 
02/01/2024  58         2,675     663,186.00     29         1,423     354,711.21 
02/02/2024  85         4,200     1,036,182.00    55         1,777     444,392.16 
02/05/2024  43         1,700     411,400.00     55         3,002     732,217.82 
02/06/2024  44         2,140     525,669.60     50         2,500     619,550.00 
02/07/2024  91         4,300     1,051,436.00    56         3,500     880,390.00 
02/08/2024  83         3,700     947,681.00     96         4,500     1,172,115.00 
02/09/2024  67         3,700     930,624.00     71         3,700     936,729.00 
02/12/2024  79         4,101     1,015,899.72    29         1,600     401,152.00 
02/13/2024  77         3,821     921,816.25     29         1,600     388,464.00 
02/14/2024  54         2,247     536,740.89     46         2,509     601,733.47 
02/15/2024  40         1,860     449,692.20     68         2,891     702,137.17 
02/16/2024  13         500      123,700.00     84         4,400     1,098,900.00 
02/19/2024  41         2,313     579,221.46     60         3,000     757,890.00 
02/20/2024  56         2,987     750,722.71     8         403      102,108.11 
02/21/2024  82         4,100     1,010,937.00    35         1,700     426,955.00 
02/22/2024  25         1,102     279,059.46     79         3,812     969,505.96 
02/23/2024  55         2,448     612,979.20     21         900      225,846.00 
02/26/2024  60         3,098     767,033.82     13         900      225,099.00 
02/27/2024  34         2,200     543,840.00     45         2,700     670,707.00 
02/28/2024  18         1,217     303,483.29     39         2,200     550,880.00 
02/29/2024  21         1,024     259,307.52     85         3,585     912,633.45 
03/01/2024  62         3,859     965,598.98     29         1,800     454,140.00 
03/04/2024  41         2,200     551,694.00     29         1,500     377,325.00 
03/05/2024  40         2,000     498,900.00     52         2,700     677,403.00 
03/06/2024  17         955      241,777.35     67         3,800     967,784.00 
03/07/2024  7         512      132,469.76     88         4,400     1,152,800.00 
03/08/2024  -         -       -         50         2,400     645,912.00 
03/11/2024  70         3,152     847,856.48     59         2,700     730,269.00 
03/12/2024  38         1,950     528,430.50     57         2,800     764,092.00 
03/13/2024  66         3,400     922,794.00     36         2,159     590,054.70 
03/14/2024  23         1,800     496,152.00     74         3,442     951,850.68 
03/15/2024  80         4,440     1,217,670.00    32         1,904     524,456.80 
03/18/2024  88         3,908     1,053,557.72    14         900      246,447.00 
03/19/2024  55         2,351     617,983.86     45         2,300     607,016.00 
03/20/2024  41         1,927     513,526.23     64         3,000     803,460.00 
03/21/2024  49         2,400     659,112.00     100        3,750     1,034,362.50 
03/22/2024  30         1,110     308,002.80     56         2,705     753,694.15 
03/25/2024  90         3,300     904,497.00     1         100      27,850.00 
03/26/2024  52         2,470     665,442.70     27         1,500     406,200.00 
03/27/2024  118        5,190     1,360,506.60    55         3,000     793,440.00 
03/28/2024  38         1,505     396,672.85     60         2,700     717,336.00 
04/02/2024  73         2,900     750,752.00     31         1,500     389,790.00 
04/03/2024  64         2,361     598,206.57     33         1,700     433,602.00 
04/04/2024  34         1,600     409,648.00     34         2,000     514,700.00 
04/05/2024  106        3,002     753,802.20     26         1,600     403,280.00 
04/08/2024  36         1,697     430,410.11     45         2,720     693,083.20 
04/09/2024  30         1,512     389,657.52     57         3,380     873,358.20 
04/10/2024  80         3,888     993,461.76     32         958      249,108.74 
04/11/2024  63         2,100     528,591.00     42         2,600     657,306.00 
04/12/2024  48         2,900     735,962.00     30         1,000     257,900.00 
04/15/2024  45         2,050     518,855.00     74         3,600     914,868.00 
04/16/2024  83         2,900     725,696.00     42         2,300     577,852.00 
04/17/2024  74         3,410     848,817.20     45         2,200     549,142.00 
04/18/2024  101        7,230     1,519,746.00    21         1,200     259,296.00 
04/19/2024  104        3,800     762,584.00     5         300      60,501.00 
04/22/2024  58         2,800     548,716.00     30         1,700     336,974.00 
04/23/2024  23         1,100     216,084.00     96         5,200     1,062,412.00 
04/24/2024  36         2,000     419,000.00     44         2,600     547,846.00 
04/25/2024  38         2,400     490,632.00     24         1,100     226,688.00 
04/26/2024  16         800      164,824.00     61         2,400     498,672.00 
04/29/2024  26         1,400     294,714.00     53         2,237     472,051.74 
04/30/2024  55         3,000     618,330.00     6         300      62,499.00 
05/02/2024  33         1,900     389,006.00     39         2,700     563,760.00 
05/03/2024  17         1,000     208,960.00     55         2,913     611,205.66 
05/06/2024  28         1,800     372,654.00     13         622      129,581.26 
05/07/2024  40         1,615     333,077.60     39         1,800     372,870.00 
05/08/2024  38         2,185     451,792.45     25         1,100     229,845.00 
05/09/2024  23         1,000     204,240.00     34         1,800     371,358.00 
05/10/2024  32         1,843     382,293.49     31         1,502     313,902.98 
05/13/2024  36         2,164     441,694.04     21         1,200     247,476.00 
05/14/2024  17         1,200     248,148.00     92         3,998     833,343.12 
05/15/2024  10         600      127,098.00     46         2,600     554,190.00 
05/16/2024  129        6,093     1,239,864.57    12         800      167,264.00 
05/17/2024  68         3,275     654,148.50     -         -       - 
05/20/2024  51         2,805     552,837.45     40         2,300     454,963.00 
05/21/2024  67         2,700     526,446.00     34         2,000     392,500.00 
05/22/2024  47         2,055     395,608.05     44         2,500     484,075.00 
05/23/2024  55         2,300     444,498.00     22         1,000     193,910.00 
05/24/2024  54         2,604     493,353.84     38         2,600     494,260.00 
05/27/2024  60         2,800     530,936.00     15         1,010     193,859.40 
05/28/2024  49         1,900     355,851.00     14         1,000     188,050.00 
05/29/2024  63         3,100     568,540.00     18         1,325     243,707.25 
05/30/2024  31         1,032     187,854.96     17         800      146,624.00 
05/31/2024  23         868      158,071.48     13         525      95,938.50 
06/03/2024  28         1,700     306,816.00     24         1,575     287,626.50 
06/04/2024  23         1,000     179,990.00     7         500      90,350.00 
06/05/2024  4         300      54,441.00     34         1,800     328,482.00 
06/06/2024  5         500      92,690.00     17         900      167,634.00 
06/07/2024  19         1,400     259,616.00     24         1,000     186,660.00 
06/10/2024  34         1,800     330,426.00     36         2,300     424,120.00 
06/11/2024  16         700      132,153.00     53         2,800     530,376.00 
06/12/2024  82         4,100     762,190.00     29         2,000     374,960.00 
06/13/2024  57         2,100     380,268.00     25         1,500     272,625.00 
06/14/2024  50         2,300     413,356.00     31         2,200     397,122.00 
06/17/2024  58         3,200     560,736.00     7         600      106,308.00 
06/18/2024  15         720      124,588.80     38         3,000     524,490.00 
06/19/2024  111        5,380     884,741.00     -         -       - 
06/20/2024  8         700      107,520.00     18         700      108,563.00 
06/21/2024  20         1,200     185,316.00     16         900      140,787.00 
06/24/2024  29         1,300     203,164.00     36         1,600     252,688.00 
06/25/2024  42         2,500     393,375.00     33         1,700     268,583.00 
06/26/2024  37         2,000     315,780.00     32         1,500     237,855.00 
06/27/2024  49         2,450     380,093.00     19         1,019     158,688.87 
06/28/2024  58         2,800     431,256.00     42         2,401     371,146.58

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech_half-year report on liquidity contract_20240630 

Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1937983 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1937983 02-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

