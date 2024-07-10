Green Bridge Metals: CEO on South Contact Zone Acquisition and 2024 Work Plans
Green Bridge Metals: CEO on South Contact Zone Acquisition and 2024 Work Plans
|Green Bridge Metals: CEO on South Contact Zone Acquisition and 2024 Work Plans
|Green Bridge Metals: CEO on South Contact Zone Acquisition and 2024 Work Plans
|00:05
|Green Bridge Metals Corporation führt zur Abgrenzung von Bohrzielen eine luftgestützte VTEM-Untersuchung auf dem Projekt Chrome Puddy durch
|Vancouver, Kanada - 9. Juli 2024 / IRW-Press / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CNSX:
GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/green-bridge-metals-corp/)...
|Di
|Green Bridge Metals Corp: Green Bridge to conduct airborne survey at Chrome Puddy
|Di
|Green Bridge Metals Corporation to Conduct Airborne VTEM Survey at Chrome Puddy Project to Delineate Drill Targets
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CNSX:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48) (WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has contracted...
|Fr
|Mining News Flash with Green Bridge Metals, Canda Nickel and Victoria Gold
|Green Bridge Metals acquires an option to earn an 80% interest in a world-class copper-nickel exploration portfolio at the Duluth Complex in Minnesota. Long-time financing partner Auramet has agreed...
|GREEN BRIDGE METALS CORPORATION
|0,110
|+5,77 %