Leading Tech Hiring Platform Hackajob Launches End-to-End AI-Assisted Platform to Efficiently Hire Top Tech Teams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Leading U.S., U.K., and India tech hiring platform hackajob is proud to introduce hackajob intelligence, a revolutionary end-to-end hiring platform designed to transform the way tech teams are built and managed. Going beyond traditional sourcing methods, hackajob intelligence streamlines the entire hiring process from a single prompt.

hackajob intelligence is more than just a new version of the company's core platform - it's an advanced AI assistant designed to help recruiters build high-performing permanent and contingent tech teams across the globe. It aids recruiters in sourcing, scheduling, and hiring qualified tech candidates with an AI-assisted platform that eliminates the need for time-consuming keyword searches and reviews of hundreds of irrelevant applications. Recruiters simply describe the candidate they're seeking and instantly access the best talent with an understanding of exactly how and why they qualify.

"We invested in hackajob primarily due to the exceptional quality of its Management Team and proprietary AI technology, and we are thrilled and proud to be part of this exciting announcement," said Stephen Fahy, Partner in the Venture Debt Fund at Salica Investments. We look forward to supporting Mark Chaffey and all the team at hackajob with their ambitious growth plans."

Specifically, hackajob intelligence:

- Activates the market and acquires new candidates for live roles

- Instantly finds highly relevant tech talent from a single prompt

- Demonstrates how and why candidates qualify for the job and automates scheduling

- Provides real-time market and pipeline insights

"This first-of-its-kind hiring platform is 10 years in the making, and will prove to be a game changer for companies sourcing both permanent and contingent tech talent," said hackajob CEO Mark Chaffey. "It's hiring efficiency at its finest, eliminating the time-consuming tasks that take hours away from recruiters every day, freeing up critical time for them to focus on the human element of tech recruitment - building relationships and creating an amazing candidate experience."

Learn more about hackajob and building exceptional tech teams with hackajob intelligence at https://hackajob.com/employer .

About hackajob

hackajob is a premier tech hiring platform dedicated to connecting businesses with top tech talent. With a focus on efficiency and precision, hackajob ensures that companies build high-performing teams that drive innovation and success.

Media Contact:

Evan White

evan@evanwhitepr.com

SOURCE: hackajob

View the original press release on accesswire.com