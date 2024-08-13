Cuseum Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Cuseum Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that Cuseum is recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.





"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest growing companies," said Brendan Ciecko, founder and CEO of Cuseum. "The industries we serve are undergoing significant changes especially around the adoption of new technologies to fulfill and further their missions. Our team has embraced this moment, enabling our customers to better serve their audiences with innovative and purpose-built solutions. The continued growth of Cuseum is a testament to the hard work of our team and the shared commitment of our customers to providing world-class experiences to everyone they serve and engage with."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Founded in 2014 by Brendan Ciecko, a 2008 Inc. 30 Under 30 honoree, Cuseum helps cultural attractions, non-profit organizations, and associations better engage their members, guests, and patrons. Cuseum's award-winning software is used by over 500 customers to serve millions of members and visitors around the world.

About Cuseum

Cuseum helps organizations drive visitor, member, and patron engagement using digital tools. Cuseum's software platform makes it easy for museums, attractions, and nonprofits to publish mobile apps, generate digital membership cards, and leverage data insights. Headquartered in Boston, the company is backed by leading investors including Techstars. For more information visit www.cuseum.com.

View the original press release on newswire.com.