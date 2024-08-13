Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Lazarus Agency Limited is thrilled to announce it has executed a letter of intent for a strategic asset purchase acquisition of Parleh Media Group, a premier digital media company renowned for its original content IP, innovative media & production, and widespread distribution in the sports, entertainment and iGaming industries.

This acquisition is part of Lazarus' ambitious plan to enhance its digital, live, and event-based footprint and content strategy across North America. Our combined position in Canada, backed by our expertise in ideating and executing across a rapidly growing digital sports media landscape, enables us to further influence and champion the sports and media sectors through original and innovative content. Our expansive offering will enable us to attract a wider range of partners and sponsors seeking authentic methods to reach, educate, entertain, and captivate an ever-expanding demographic and consumer base.

Parleh Media Group, which includes Homestand Sports, The Parleh, and Gaming News Canada brands and various sub-brands and IP, has established itself as a leader in the digital media landscape, delivering engaging and high-quality content to millions of users in Canada and worldwide. With this acquisition, Lazarus aims to leverage Parleh's strengths in sports media, sports betting, and iGaming content to create a more robust and comprehensive media platform. The acquisition also includes an in-house developed proprietary media storage and syndication content management system, known as "Sanity." This system distributes original Parleh-produced videos to syndication partners such as Minute Media, STN Video, and Video Elephant, generating millions of monthly views on publisher websites like MSN, Sports Illustrated, National Post, Toronto Star, and The Globe and Mail.

Lazarus is raising $5,000,000 CAD to facilitate the 100% acquisition of Parleh Media Group and provide a multi-year runway to fuel growth and media expansion. Parleh was founded in 2021 and acquired the Homestand Sports company and IP. The combined group of companies boasts millions of dollars of recurring annual revenue through its long-term partnerships with many media companies and gaming operators. "We are thrilled to acquire Parleh, its assets, and, most importantly, collaborate with its people," said Charlie Watson, Founder & CEO of Lazarus Agency Limited. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to broaden our content offerings and reach a wider audience."

"While Parleh boasts significant partnerships with the likes of Sports Interaction, BetMGM, FanDuel, Bet99 and NorthStar Bets, to name a few, their strong market presence in Canada and innovative approach will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities to drive significant revenue and build audiences across our new platform."

The combined resources and expertise will allow the NewCo unparalleled opportunities for content creation, licensing, and distribution while diversifying revenue streams and partnership opportunities. As both companies are leaders in their respective markets, the acquisition and capital raise allow a singular vision and strategy to develop new content IP that caters to the evolving interests of sports and gaming enthusiasts through its existing Toronto studio and new multimedia studio in Cambridge, Ontario.

Parleh has produced various sports, betting, and media properties such as The Homestand Show, The Parleh, Room 4-4-2, and Hoop Talks over its three years. Lazarus has a pedigree of producing original live-streamed broadcasts, in-person events, and media internationally for partners such as, but not limited to, Chevrolet Canada, Hockey Canada, Warrior Hockey, Caesars Entertainment, OGN, Cineplex/World Gaming, One Legacy Sports, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indy 500), and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, all of which have intersected sports markets such as hockey, basketball, football, golf, racing, and various gaming properties.

"It was perfect timing for our company to go down this path," said Mark Silver, Founder of Parleh Media Group. "As we quickly approach the upcoming NFL, NHL, and NBA seasons, and with the MLB playoffs right around the corner, today's announcement puts us in the driver's seat to attack new opportunities with our new and existing partners and create more value through our offerings. Our shared vision and complementary strengths make us a formidable force delivering exceptional and engaging content to our audiences."

All current content development, partner production, and media will continue to operate as is through the capital raise. The NewCo will also see a reorganization of its leadership structure, management, and advisory team. All current employees, talent, and management of Parleh will enter into new agreements ahead of closing, as Lazarus is committed to preserving the unique culture and innovative spirit that have been fostered at Parleh.

About Lazarus Agency Limited:

Founded in Kitchener, Ontario, in 2010, Lazarus Agency Limited is a leading digital media company specializing in creating high-quality content across various platforms within the sports and gaming space. With a focus on innovation and audience engagement, Lazarus delivers compelling content that resonates with diverse audiences and creates lasting impressions with clients globally.

About Parleh Media Group:

Launched in 2021, Parleh Media Group's mission is to transform the content creation landscape by producing premium content with fresh faces and talent. We partner with major and emerging brands to create and distribute content tailored to their target audience. Our nimbleness, speed, and focus on quality have earned the trust of our partners, who entrust us with their brand. Gaming News Canada, our flagship brand, is the go-to source for news and trending storylines in the Canadian gaming industry.

About Segev LLP:

Segev LLP is a law firm located in Vancouver, Canada. They provide creative, value-added legal solutions for clients worldwide. Their team of lawyers understands the inner workings of large complex organizations and the needs of their results-driven teams.

