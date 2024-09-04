Imaginario AI Inc: Imaginario AI Unveils Groundbreaking Cetus AI Engine, Paving the Way for Conversational Video Curation

Debuting at IBC2024, new indexing and conversational system transforms video curation and exploration for unprecedented user experience and operational efficiency

Imaginario AI , a leading pioneer in transformative AI-powered video curation solutions, has announced a significant update to its multimodal AI curation and video indexing platform. This innovation, which will be showcased at IBC2024 (stand 14.AIP8, AI Tech Zone), delivers unparalleled efficiency and precision in content indexing, search and curation - all without the need for metadata or multiple AI models.

The new Cetus release builds on Imaginario AI's pioneering multimodal AI system, Vulpus, used by leading brands such as Comcast, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery. The solution is designed to analyze video assets through visuals, audio and dialogue while understanding the passing of time.

Contextual Search. Imaginario AI can discover specific scenes across vision, speech and sounds for social media repurposing, dailies and compliance.

Inspired by the intelligent communication of whales, Cetus is transforming AI video curation by enhancing multimodal video indexing and search through the use of rich, insightful descriptions together with machine-readable indexing. These go beyond simple clip recommendations based on keywords and labels, providing explainability and depth that greatly facilitate user understanding and interaction with video content and AI models.

"We are excited to unveil our cutting-edge video understanding systems designed to enhance how you manage and interact with your video content," said Dr. Abdelhak Loukkal, CTO of Imaginario AI. "Our innovative systems, Vulpus and Cetus, mark significant advancements in this field."

Social Media Clipping. Resize, add captions and brand your videos for TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Game-Changing Multimodal AI Technology

As the media and entertainment industry rapidly adopts AI technologies to boost operational efficiency and simplify content management, Imaginario AI stands at the forefront with fully developed solutions that set them apart from other AI providers still in the conceptual stages.

The sophisticated video indexing AI model integrates data from various modalities with an advanced indexing engine, offering unparalleled discovery capabilities throughout extensive video libraries without relying on labels or metadata. As a result, the solution is more GPU-efficient, accurate, and cost-effective than traditional Media Asset Management (MAM) and AI labeling offerings, which typically require multiple models for different indexing and asset types.

Imaginario AI offers exceptional curation capabilities, including AI video search and discovery , chapterization , 1-click to clip , and timeline sequence export . These features greatly enhance efficiency in content repurposing , creating social cuts , on-set dailies curation, ideation, and compliance editing.

Cetus introduces a range of new features that vastly improve the user experience, delivering additional accuracy and lower latency. New capabilities include:

Higher accuracy video indexing system : Cetus has been trained on a vast dataset to identify and classify objects, scenes and actions contextually across vision, speech and sounds.

Explainability: The AI system uses scene-level captioning to provide detailed descriptions of video scenes and a search match scoring to improve transparency and accuracy. This approach helps users understand how Cetus' AI makes decisions, leading to more precise content interpretation and better user interactions.

Multimodal approach : The system simultaneously examines visual, audio and textual data for all-encompassing content understanding.

Format independent: The solution ensures meticulous indexing of every asset, regardless of format and genre.

Audio and dialogue recognition : Cetus discerns subtle audio cues and dialogue nuances for detailed analysis.

Flexibility: The solution features native integrations with multiple storage and non-linear editing systems including Frame.io, Adobe Premiere, and AWS S3.

API-based integration: Cetus provides easy customization and scalability, allowing seamless integration into existing MAM frameworks and fine-tuning for specific client libraries.

"Imagine engaging in a conversation with your video content, completely changing how you curate and transform your video libraries," states Jose Puga, CEO of Imaginario AI, referring to the company's upcoming AI toolset, which will enable users to interact with their libraries through casual dialogue and intuitive Q&A features. "Our ultimate goal is to build personal assistants that understand users' editorial preferences and orchestrate their workflows. We look forward to showcasing our solutions at IBC2024 and making a positive impact on media and entertainment companies of all sizes."

Chapterization. Imaginario AI breaks down all your long-form videos into snackable chapters including a title and short summary.

Experience Imaginario AI at IBC2024

IBC2024 attendees can book a meeting to explore Imaginario AI's transformative solutions at the AI Tech Zone (Hall 14; Stand 14.AIP8). The company's CEO, Jose Puga, will deliver a special presentation, "Accelerating Efficiency with AI-Powered Workflows," on Sunday, 15 September at 14:00 (AI Tech Stage). Attendees will gain valuable insights into the transformative impact of AI-powered curation workflows on the industry.

For more details and to schedule a demo, visit Imaginario AI . Press and analysts can schedule a media briefing with Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency .

About Imaginario AI

Imaginario AI, a visionary startup supported by Comcast and part of the NVIDIA Inception Program, offers an advanced multimodal AI video curation platform and API specifically designed for marketing and post-production teams. This innovative solution enhances the value of video assets, dailies, and archives by automatically recognizing sounds, speech, and visual scenes without requiring labels or metadata, and understanding time in a human-like manner. By setting a new standard for video content retrieval and analysis, Imaginario AI facilitates effortless indexing, curation, and management of deep video collections, redefining how video content is accessed and utilized. The solution is used by some of the best-known names in the media and entertainment industry, including Comcast, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros Discovery and Cineverse. Learn more at www.imaginario.ai

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

+1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Imaginario AI Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com