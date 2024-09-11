Worksoft Announces Parag Karkhanis as SVP, Global Partners and Alliances

In this role, Parag will lead Worksoft's ecosystem of technology and implementation partners, focused on delivering positive business outcomes through test automation.

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Worksoft, the leader in Enterprise Application Testing Automation, today welcomed Industry Veteran Parag Karkhanis as Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances. Parag will play a pivotal role in driving Worksoft's strategic expansion and strengthening its global partner ecosystem.





With over 28 years of experience in the technology industry, Parag brings a wealth of expertise to Worksoft. His proven track record in driving business transformations and building collaborative ecosystems, particularly within the SAP landscape, will be instrumental in developing innovative initiatives that enhance the value of our intelligent test automation solutions for Worksoft's customers.

"Bringing Parag on board is a tremendous step forward for Worksoft," said Matt Schwartz, CEO of Worksoft. "His expertise in building strong partnerships and strategic alliances will accelerate our ability to expand globally and deliver enhanced solutions to our customers. We're confident his leadership will unlock new growth opportunities and drive significant value across our partner ecosystem."

"I'm thrilled to join Worksoft and contribute to empowering enterprises with industry-leading automated testing solutions," said Parag Karkhanis. "Partnering with our ecosystem, I look forward to driving innovation that ensures business process resilience and accelerates digital transformation for our customers."

Parag's appointment marks a pivotal advancement in Worksoft's growth strategy, focused on scaling through strategic partnerships. His deep expertise will enable Worksoft to expand its partner ecosystem and enhance the delivery of industry-leading test automation solutions, driving increased value for our global customer base.

About Worksoft:

Worksoft brings clarity to the transformation process. Trusted by many of the top global organizations across all industries, our platform supports ERP migrations, deployments, updates, and a wide range of other business applications - whether packaged, custom, or cloud-based.

Our no-code platform captures and documents processes with ease, helping IT and Business teams work together to speed up transformation. By automating business process testing, we turn complex challenges into achievable goals, allowing organizations to quickly adapt to changing markets and new technologies without sacrificing quality or efficiency, and our end-to-end automation and continuous testing keep operations reliable and resilient, even at scale.

Worksoft helps businesses perform at their best, ensuring that processes are not just running but driving success, regardless of the complexity.

For more information about Worksoft and its industry-leading intelligent test automation solutions, visit www.worksoft.com.

