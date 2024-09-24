

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) announced Tuesday that it is implementing restructuring actions designed to optimize the Company's manufacturing footprint and streamline business decision making as it executes its Vishay 3.0 growth strategy.



The restructuring actions will be implemented in phases and include streamlining of selling, general, and administrative functions through fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in severance payments to approximately 170 employees, or 6% of the SG&A workforce.



The actions will also see the closure of three manufacturing facilities at Shanghai in China, Fichtelberg in Germany, and Milwaukee in Wisconsin by end of 2026. As a result of these facility closures, Vishay will reduce its direct labor by approximately 365 employees, or 2% of its total manufacturing labor workforce.



There will also be various changes in manufacturing operations and production transfers, which will result in severance payments to approximately 260 employees.



The Company expects to incur pre-tax cash charges of approximately $38 million to $42 million, primarily related to severance costs, as a result of these programs, mostly in the third quarter of 2024.



Once the program is fully implemented by the end of 2026, Vishay expects to realize annualized cost savings of at least $23 million of which approximately $12 million is expected to be in selling, general and administration expenses.



The Company expects to realize immediate annualized cost savings of approximately $9 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects to realize approximately $12 million in annualized cost savings.



