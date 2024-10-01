Simply Better Brands will be presenting at 3pm EST in Track #1 on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) ("SBBC" or the "Company"), an omni-channel platform with disruptive brands in the emerging plant-based, holistic wellness, and lifestyle consumer product categories, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. J.R. Kingsley Ward, CEO, and Brian Meadows, CFO, will be participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference. Mr. Ward will also be giving a presentation at 3:00 PM EST in Track #1, where he will outline the Company's business strategy and discuss its future growth prospects.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Presentation time: 3:00 PM EST (Track 1)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

J.R. Kingsley Ward, Chief Executive Officer of SBBC commented, "We're excited to participate in the Cantech Letter Conference, as it provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen our relationships within the capital markets. We're eager to engage with investors and showcase the brands driving SBBC's growth, including TRUBARTM, which has experienced significant expansion this year with new distribution partnerships including Walmart, Costco, GNC, and CVS Pharmacies. This event allows us to boost our visibility, highlight our achievements, and further elevate our standing within the investment community."

The Cantech Letter Conference is Canada's premier technology investment event, uniting top tech innovators, investors, and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector. As a leading platform for showcasing both achievements and future potential, the conference offers SBBC the opportunity to strengthen its relationships, engage directly with industry leaders, and contribute to the discussions shaping the future of Canada's tech landscape. To register, please contact tara@cantechletter.com.

For more info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to expansion plans for TRU Brands products, and the success of the Company's marketing efforts.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for proposed transactions, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

