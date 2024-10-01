BreachBits was selected by Lloyd's Lab and innovators from the Lloyd's market to join Cohort 13 of the Lloyd's Lab insurtech accelerator. A total of 10 companies from around the globe were selected following a thrilling series of live pitches at Lloyd's headquarters in London. Lloyd's Lab is an award-winning accelerator program that brings innovative capabilities to the Lloyd's market.

BreachBits has seen early interest from the insurance space, and the selection for Lloyd's Lab will further accelerate BreachBits unique capabilities to serve the marketplace and bring forward meaningful accurate cyber risk analysis to the insurance ecosystem. BreachBits aims to deliver persistent, accurate, and scalable cyber risk insights to an industry plagued by the consequences of the last decade of cyber attacks.

"We are honored to join the Lloyd's market for this program and we look forward to driving progress and innovation within the cyber domain," said J. Foster Davis, COO and Co-Founder of BreachBits. The team at BreachBits, fueled by their passion for cybersecurity and commitment to excellence, aims to "advance the state of the art" within the insurance sector through "the hacker's perspective" in risk modeling, predictive pre-claim operations, and innovative insurance products by immersing themselves in the intensive accelerator program.

"Cohort 13 is set to bring an exciting set of innovations to the Lloyd's market. The continued success of the Lab's regional themes reaffirms our commitment to fostering solutions that not only cater to local needs, but also contribute to the global marketplace. The calibre of solutions presented at Pitch Day was exceptional and we look forward to the products that will emerge from this Cohort," said Rosie Denée, Head of Innovation and the Lloyd's Academy.

More than 250 insurtech companies applied to join the program in July. The final 10 members of Cohort 13 were announced in early September following a competitive pitch session in London. https://www.lloyds.com/about-lloyds/media-centre/press-releases/lloyds-lab-announces-insurtechs-joining-inaugural-middle-east-and-africa-focused-cohort

About Lloyd's

Lloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace, with a common purpose; to understand and share society's risk. From time-proven expertise to cutting-edge innovation, our market provides the knowledge, resources, and leadership needed to tackle the risks facing our society today. As climate, industrial, and scientific changes rapidly disrupt the status quo, and our increasingly connected and globalized society faces risks that are more complex and unpredictable, we'll gather together the insight, expertise, and entrepreneurialism that make it possible to adapt, and use our influence to push action forward. We're the marketplace for people to buy, sell, and build insurance and risk solutions that protect people around the world and enable bolder, more confident decisions.

https://www.lloyds.com/

About BreachBits, Inc.

BreachBits provides automated cybersecurity services designed to identify and test cyber risks from the hacker's perspective by using advanced hacker tradecraft. Founded on decades of cyber military veteran offensive and defensive expertise, BreachBits has advanced the state of the art by achieving continuous cyber risk assessments that are both rigorous and scalable. BreachBits is headquartered in Greater Washington, D.C. with offices in Minneapolis, MN and Little Rock, AR, USA. BreachBits also partners with providers located in the United States, Tokyo, and London.

https://www.breachbits.com/

