

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Company (MMM), Tuesday announced the launch of 3M WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector, a first-of-its-kind solar charging wireless Bluetooth hearing protector for consumers.



With the solar cell technology Powerfoyle, the headset continuously charges itself using any available light source, whether indoors or outdoors.



Also, it has a Noise Reduction Rating of 26 Db, helping to reduce the risk of hearing loss in customers.



The headset is now available for purchase at a price of $169.99.



