Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Kudos®, a leader in employee recognition and rewards, today announced the launch of the updated Culture Insights Dashboard, a people analytics tool designed to advance how companies assess and enhance workplace culture. This tool offers a deep dive into the employee experience, pulling together diverse Culture Indicators to produce a Culture Index.

"The Culture Insights Dashboard gives organizations the power to measure and better understand its culture," said Muni Boga, President and CEO of Kudos. "With this tool, we are providing a comprehensive view of an organization's culture, bringing together often-overlooked data points essential for fostering a positive and high-performing work environment. As our clients engage with the dashboard, we will continue to evolve it based on their needs and feedback, ensuring it identifies the most meaningful measures of culture performance in organizations worldwide."

The dashboard, available to all Kudos clients, integrates five key culture indicators - Recognition Reach, Recognition Participation, Employee Churn Rate, Morale, and eNPS (Employee Net Promoter Score) - into a singular Culture Index. This index monitors shifts and patterns within the workplace, empowering leaders with the knowledge to drive better engagement and improve employee satisfaction.

"Kudos' Culture Insights Dashboard distinguishes itself in the crowded field of employee engagement solutions by delivering a more expansive and nuanced view of an organization's cultural vitality," added Boga.

Designed for HR leaders and executives committed to fostering vibrant workplace environments, this tool is invaluable for any organization seeking to harness data-driven insights to nurture a thriving corporate culture. As organizations learn what drives their unique cultures, the dashboard will evolve with them, offering continuously refined insights that align with their goals.

Kudos is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform, that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce.

