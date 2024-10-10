Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 19:38 Uhr
103 Leser
i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

EASTLEIGH / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDHXPJ60

Issuer Name

I3 ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Oct-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.923390

0.085220

10.008610

120348934

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.192015

0.090388

9.282403

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDHXPJ60

119323577

9.923390

Sub Total 8.A

119323577

9.923390%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2024

04/11/2024

Cash

24990

0.002073

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/02/2025

04/02/2025

Cash

176947

0.014714

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2025

02/04/2025

Cash

68303

0.005675

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/05/2025

02/05/2025

Cash

13238

0.001098

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/06/2025

03/06/2025

Cash

74439

0.006186

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2025

02/07/2025

Cash

65965

0.005477

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/08/2025

04/08/2025

Cash

182406

0.015155

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2025

19/08/2025

Cash

362000

0.030105

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2025

02/10/2025

Cash

57068

0.004737

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/02/2026

23/02/2026

Cash

1

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B2

1025357

0.085220%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

9.920106

10.005326%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

12. Date of Completion

10-Oct-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
