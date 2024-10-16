

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Cloud communications provider Vonage, a subsidiary of Ericsson (ERIC) announced Wednesday it has appointed Anthony Bartolo as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Bartolo will report to Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage Chief Executive Officer and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform for Ericsson.



In this role, Bartolo will lead the corporate strategy and technology function, with a focus on driving operational excellence to increase Vonage's market share and advance the Company's leadership position in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Network APIs.



Bartolo comes to Vonage with more than 30 years of experience scaling global businesses, driving new commercial strategies and motivating cross-functional teams to achieve exceptional growth. He joins Vonage from Bandwidth, where he was chief operating officer.



Prior to Bandwidth, Bartolo was Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Avaya. Before that, he held several executive roles at Tata Communications, including President of Mobility and Chief Product Officer.



