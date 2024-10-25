Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited 9M 2024 results on 7 November 2024

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on the same dayIute Group, a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earningswebcast/call with the Management Board on 7 November 2024, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2024 results on the same day.Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild, ...

