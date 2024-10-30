Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
30.10.2024 13:10 Uhr
A Race Against Blindness Grants $1 Million Supporting Axovia Therapeutics' Planned Clinical Trial for Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS)

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding sight-saving research for children, is pleased to announce a $1 million grant to Axovia Therapeutics to support the company's lead program, AXV-101. This marks an important step toward developing a treatment to address blindness and obesity associated with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome 1 (BBS1), a rare genetic disorder with no current curative options.

The funding from A Race Against Blindness will directly support Axovia's near-term milestones associated with the initiation of the clinical study and initial patient enrollment in the United Kingdom in mid-2025 to treat blindness caused by BBS1 mutations. Axovia Therapeutics' future plans include initiation of a clinical trial in the United States and progression of the program to also treat obesity.

BBS is a devastating genetic disorder associated with primary cilia dysfunction. One of the hallmarks is retinal degeneration commonly presenting as retinitis pigmentosa. The other hallmark is hyperphagia resulting in morbid obesity, among other complex clinical manifestations. Of the many genes known to be associated with BBS, pathogenic variants in the BBS1 gene are most commonly encountered. Axovia is developing a genetic therapy for those harboring two mutations in the BBS1 gene.

There is no cure for BBS, and its prevalence ranges between one in 70,000 and one in 100,000 in Europe and North America, with up to 10 times this prevalence in the Middle East.

"Our $1 million grant to Axovia is a significant step for the BBS community, and we are optimistic about Axovia's groundbreaking clinical research. However, the path to treating RP/BBS is challenging and there is still much work to be done. A Race Against Blindness is committed to supporting the effort to raise the necessary funds to ensure the execution of the AXV-101 clinical trial and potentially bring a new therapeutic option to BBS patients like our son, Luke," said Dr. Stephen Johnston, Co-Founder and President.

"We are advancing the AXV-101 program and preparing to initiate the first clinical study in mid-2025. We are immensely grateful for this funding from A Race Against Blindness," said Professor Phil Beales, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Axovia Therapeutics. "By utilizing gene therapy to address the loss of sight and obesity experienced by patients with BBS1, we believe our approach will have a profound and dramatic impact on the health and well-being of this community. We look forward to generating clinical data for this program."

With the goal of initiating clinical studies in mid-2025, A Race Against Blindness will continue aggressive efforts to fundraise, engage the scientific community, and raise global awareness of BBS.

Media Contact:
Stephen Johnston, M.D.,
Co-Founder and President
Steve@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org
(520) 548 - 1807


