Artidis AG: ARTIDIS announces publication demonstrating the nanomechanical signature of response to low-dose radiotherapy followed by CAR T cell therapy in solid tumors.





BASEL, Nov. 8, 2024 - ARTIDIS , a clinical-stage health technology company developing the first clinically integrated nanomechanical platform for tissue analytics, today announced a peer-reviewed publication entitled "Enhanced Tumor Control and Survival in Preclinical Models with Adoptive Cell Therapy Preceded by Low-Dose Radiotherapy", published in Frontiers in Oncology.

The study is conducted as part of an ongoing strategic collaboration with researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, led by Dr. James Welsh. The findings highlight the ARTIDIS Nanomechanical Signature as a biomarker of an enhanced response to low-dose radiotherapy (LDRT) followed by chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in a gastric cancer mouse model.

This publication follows the 2023 SITC press release on collaborative efforts to develop ARTIDIS' predictive biomarker for immunotherapy and radiotherapy responses in solid tumors. The study - led by Dr. James Welsh, M.D., professor of Radiation Oncology at MD Anderson, in collaboration with the ARTIDIS team - explored the effects of LDRT on nanomechanical remodulation, thus enhancing intratumoral CAR T-cell infiltration.

This study demonstrates that LDRT, as captured by distinctive ARTIDIS Nanomechanical Signature, can restore the efficacy of CAR T-cell therapy in gastric cancers by promoting immune infiltration and activation.

Tumors treated with the combined therapy exhibited a distinctive nanomechanical profile characterized by increased plasticity and heterogeneous stiffness, setting them apart from mechanically homogenous profiles seen in tumors treated with either LDRT or CAR-T cell therapy alone. The ARTIDIS Nanomechanical Signature showed 92% sensitivity, 100% specificity, and 95% accuracy in differentiating between the treatment groups, underscoring its potential as a reliable biomarker for assessing CAR-T cell therapy efficacy in solid tumors, particularly when combined with LDRT.

This work represents a pivotal step toward developing nanomechanical-based predictive biomarkers for combination immunotherapy. Dr. Welsh will present the first clinical data from this collaboration at the 39th annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting.

Collaboration with Dr. Welsh is a part of a broader program to develop predictive and clinically actionable biomarkers using ARTIDIS technology. "These findings have strengthened our commitment to advancing personalizing immunotherapy response," says ARTIDIS CEO Dr. Marija Plodinec. "We are excited to continue this work to advance our patients towards effective and personalized treatment."

In an ongoing clinical program, the ARTIDIS Nanomechanical Signature is being deployed to assess primary and metastatic tumor samples at different time points following radiation treatment, thus expanding the clinically actionable use of ARTIDIS technology in metastatic solid tumors.

The ARTIDIS team will also participate in the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in Houston, TX, where their U.S. headquarters are based, to continue exploring new advancements in the immunotherapy field. For more information, visit the ARTIDIS booth at SITC from November 8-10, 2024.

About ARTIDIS

ARTIDIS® AG is a clinical-stage health technology company, pioneering rapid tissue analysis for tissue diagnostics and therapy optimization. Through its nanotechnology platform and holistic data solution, ARTIDIS accelerates drug discovery, tissue engineering, and personalized treatment. The company focuses its research and development efforts on enhancing patient responses to chemo, immuno, radio, and cell therapies - shaping the future of cancer care and diagnostics.

ARTIDIS AG

Dr. Marija Plodinec, CEO

marija.plodinec@artidis.com



