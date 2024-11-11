Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moby, Engages GSR to Enhance Liquidity and OTC Trading for Moby Token

Finanznachrichten News

- Moby Strengthens Ecosystem Liquidity Capabilities with GSR

- Provide Deeper Market-Making and OTC Trading for Moby Token

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moby, an on-chain options protocol that maintains the top trading volume on Arbitrum, today announced it has engaged GSR for market liquidity.


GSR, the global cryptocurrency trading firm and liquidity provider will increase the liquidity of the Moby Token to traders and market participants globally. The role of a market maker is to curate order books that foster a healthy, liquid and dynamic market. GSR has ten years of deep crypto market expertise as a market maker, ecosystem partner, and active, multi-stage investor.

Moby has established a notable presence in the on-chain options trading space, offering optimal pricing and immediate transactions around the clock. With high leverage and maximum capital efficiency, Moby empowers users with effective tools for derivative trading.

Looking forward, Moby is focused on transforming the sector by developing foundational infrastructure for on-chain derivatives. As part of this mission, Moby will expand onto Berachain, one of the most prominent mainnets in the market. It will also continue to strengthen key relationships, including its engagement with GSR.

Moby Contacts
Team Moby
team@moby.trade

About Moby

Moby is an on-chain options protocol to lead the next narrative for DeFi. Moby offers an optimized trading environment based on its pioneering SLE (Synchronized Liquidity Engine) and Dynamic Risk Premium model, which enables real-time accurate pricing, narrowest spread in the market, abundant liquidity, and Robinhood-class UI/UX.

Moby is set to provide new features such as capital efficiency improvement models and structured products to welcome institutions and the traditional TradFi audience.

? Website ? Twitter ? Discord ? Docs ? Blog ?

About GSR

GSR has ten years of digital asset market expertise as a liquidity provider and active, multi-stage investor. Our suite of services includes OTC Trading, Derivatives and Market Making. GSR is embedded in every major sector of the digital asset ecosystem, working with token issuers, institutional investors, miners, and leading trading venues.

? Website ? Twitter ? Telegram ? Blog ?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390993/Moby_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moby-engages-gsr-to-enhance-liquidity-and-otc-trading-for-moby-token-302301120.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.