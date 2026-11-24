Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Kenndal McArdle has been nominated for election to the Company's board of directors at its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), scheduled to be held on December 30, 2026.

If elected, Mr. McArdle will bring over twelve years of experience investing in public and private technology companies, with expertise spanning public equities, venture capital, and private equity.

"As we move from launch to scale, we want directors who will challenge us on strategy and capital allocation. I've seen firsthand how Kenndal does that for high-growth technology companies across public and private markets, and his investment discipline and board experience will make Prospect Markets stronger," said Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets.

"I'm pleased to be nominated for election to the board of Prospect Markets. Prediction markets are one of the fastest-evolving areas in financial markets, and I look forward to contributing my experience as an investor and board member to support the Company's next phase of growth," said Kenndal McArdle.

About Mr. McArdle

Mr. McArdle has over twelve years of experience as an investor in public and private markets. He is a General Partner at Top Down Bedrock, the private equity arm of Top Down Ventures, where he leads strategy and private equity investments in IT services businesses across North America.

Previously, Mr. McArdle spent over ten years at PenderFund Capital Management Ltd., a public and private markets investment manager, where he served as a senior analyst responsible for public market investments in small-cap technology companies across North America. During his tenure, the firm's assets under management grew from $300 million to over $4.5 billion. He also co-founded Pender Ventures, PenderFund's early-stage venture capital arm, which raised and managed over $125 million across a portfolio of enterprise software companies. As a Principal, he led investments, served on portfolio company boards, and supported fundraising and firm operations.

Mr. McArdle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Mr. McArdle's appointment as a director is subject to shareholder approval at the Meeting and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the nomination of Mr. McArdle for election to the Company's board of directors; the anticipated date of the Meeting; the expected benefits of Mr. McArdle's appointment to the board; and the Company's long-term growth objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: Mr. McArdle may not be elected by shareholders at the Meeting; the Meeting may be delayed or rescheduled; the anticipated benefits of Mr. McArdle's appointment may not be realized; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.

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