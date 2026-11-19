Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Kevin Gopaul has been nominated for election to the Company's board of directors at its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), scheduled to be held on December 30, 2026.

Mr. Gopaul currently serves as a strategic advisor to the Company. If elected, he will bring nearly 30 years of experience in capital markets and asset management, including senior leadership roles in the Canadian exchange-traded fund industry.

"Kevin built one of Canada's leading ETF businesses from scratch. He knows how to launch new products, earn the trust of institutions and regulators, and hold a company to the highest governance standards. That's exactly the experience we need on our board as we scale following our U.S. launch."

"I'm pleased to be nominated for election to the board of Prospect Markets. Having worked with the team as a strategic advisor, I look forward to contributing my experience to support the Company's next phase of growth," said Kevin Gopaul.

About Mr. Gopaul

Mr. Gopaul has nearly 30 years of experience in the investment management industry, spanning research, trading, portfolio management and executive leadership. He has been Chief Executive Officer of VanEck Canada Inc. since April 2026.

Before that, he spent more than 14 years at BMO Global Asset Management, where he helped build BMO Exchange Traded Funds from its inception into one of Canada's leading ETF businesses, surpassing $100 billion in assets. His roles at BMO included Global Head of Exchange Traded Funds, CEO and Country Head for Canada, and Chief Investment Officer for Canada, overseeing investment teams in Hong Kong, London and Chicago.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Gopaul held senior roles with Barclays Global Investors, Scotia Capital and Sun Life Financial, working across both institutional and retail investor channels.

Mr. Gopaul has been an active contributor to the Canadian financial services industry. He was the founding and longest-serving director of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) and has served on the Public Policy Committee of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG).

Mr. Gopaul's appointment as a director is subject to shareholder approval at the Meeting and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the nomination of Mr. Gopaul for election to the Company's board of directors; the anticipated date of the Meeting; the expected benefits of Mr. Gopaul's appointment to the board; and the Company's long-term growth objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: Mr. Gopaul may not be elected by shareholders at the Meeting; the Meeting may be delayed or rescheduled; the anticipated benefits of Mr. Gopaul's appointment may not be realized; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324598