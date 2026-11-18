Expansion follows the Company's November 12 U.S. launch

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") today announced the launch of college football event contracts for eligible customers on its sports-native prediction markets platform, expanding its sports offering ahead of rivalry weekend, conference championships and the College Football Playoff.

The launch follows the Company's November 12, 2026 commencement of commercial operations in the United States (U.S. launch announcement).

The Company also announced the launch of Visa debit card funding, providing eligible customers with an additional way to fund their accounts alongside existing ACH bank transfers. The addition of debit card funding is designed to reduce funding friction and simplify the path from account registration to trading.

"We're focused on building a sports-native prediction markets platform that combines broad sports coverage with an intuitive, data-rich trading experience," said Trevor Broad, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Prospect Markets. "Expanding into college football ahead of the upcoming college football postseason, while introducing Visa debit funding, represents continued progress in broadening our product offering and making the platform more accessible to customers."

Important Disclosures

Customers are introduced to Foris DAX FCM, LLC (d/b/a Crypto.com FCM) by Prospect Brokerage USA LLC, an introducing broker registered with the CFTC and a member of the NFA. Read Important Disclosures for more information about the risks associated with event contracts.

Event contracts are derivatives products listed and priced on, and cleared by, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. d/b/a Crypto.com | Derivatives North America ("CDNA"), a CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse. Trading event contracts involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. By trading, you risk losing your cost to enter any transaction, including fees. You should carefully consider whether trading event contracts is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Read the FCM Risk Disclosure Statement for information about the risks of trading event contracts. See also CDNA's Event Contract Specifications for sports and the CDNA Rulebook.

Live data is for informational purposes only. It may be delayed or incorrect.

No event contract has been endorsed by any sports league or association ("Association"), any Association participant, or any individual in any Association. The use of the name of any Association, Association participant, or individual does not indicate any endorsement of any event contract.

Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all states. You must be 18 or older and a U.S. resident.

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About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the availability and anticipated benefits of college football event contracts and Visa debit funding; and the Company's broader strategic plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history with a live product; risks related to platform stability, scalability, and technical performance; the Company's ability to develop and release new features on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company's ability to attract and retain users; the Company's dependence on third-party partners, including CDNA, its futures commission merchant, payment providers, and data providers; the evolving regulatory treatment of event contracts and prediction markets in the United States, including the risk that event contracts may be characterized as gaming or otherwise restricted under state law; changes in applicable laws and regulations; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324617