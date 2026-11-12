Eligible U.S. customers can now trade event contracts at prospectmarkets.com.

Launch comes as sector trading volumes reach record highs.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its sports-native prediction markets platform is now live in the United States. Starting today, eligible U.S. customers can open an account, fund it, and trade event contracts, marking the Company's transition from build to commercial operations. The launch arrives in the heart of the fall sports calendar, with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing and the NBA, college basketball and NHL seasons underway.

"Today, Prospect is live," said Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets. "Our mission from day one has been to make every sports moment tradable, and starting today, eligible sports fans across the United States can do exactly that, on a platform built for the way they actually watch. We've built more than a transactional interface: we've built intelligence and context around every trade, bringing the tools traders know from equities and options to sports. With the launch behind us, our focus turns to scale: growing our user base, expanding our markets, and establishing Prospect as the sports-native platform in prediction markets."

Built Natively for Sports

General-purpose prediction platforms treat sports as one category among many. Prospect is built natively for sports from the ground up, with every element of the platform designed around how fans actually follow live sports.

At the core of the experience is a data-rich, second-screen interface that puts real-time information, context, and markets in front of fans as the action unfolds. Prospect turns every sports moment, from the opening whistle to the final result, into a live, tradable market.

From the world's largest leagues to the niche competitions that mainstream platforms overlook, Prospect is built to serve passionate fan communities across the full breadth of sport.

Launching Into Record Demand

Prospect enters the U.S. market as prediction markets set new records. U.S. prediction market volume reached $120.73 billion in October 2026, up 64.1% from $73.58 billion in September, according to DeFi Rate's analysis of trading activity across eight exchanges.3 Combined monthly trading volume on the sector's two largest platforms more than doubled between May and July 2026, driven largely by sports, and sports trading volume on those platforms in the first quarter of 2026 was roughly on par with the approximately US$40 billion wagered at legal U.S. sportsbooks over the same period.¹ Activity has accelerated with the return of football: in October 2026, combined weekly volume across the two platforms reached a record US$22.2 billion, driven by NFL and college football.²

The commercial launch follows an invitation-only "soft launch" that began in Sep 2026, during which the Company validated account registration, identity verification, geolocation, funding, market discovery, order entry, settlement, withdrawals, and customer support under live conditions.

Important Disclosures

Customers are introduced to Foris DAX FCM, LLC (d/b/a Crypto.com FCM) by Prospect Brokerage USA LLC, an introducing broker registered with the CFTC and a member of the NFA. Read Important Disclosures for more information about the risks associated with event contracts.

Event contracts are derivatives products listed and priced on, and cleared by, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. d/b/a Crypto.com | Derivatives North America ("CDNA"), a CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse. Trading event contracts involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. By trading, you risk losing your cost to enter any transaction, including fees. You should carefully consider whether trading event contracts is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Read the FCM Risk Disclosure Statement for information about the risks of trading event contracts. See also CDNA's Event Contract Specifications for sports and the CDNA Rulebook.

Live data is for informational purposes only. It may be delayed or incorrect.

No event contract has been endorsed by any sports league or association ("Association"), any Association participant, or any individual in any Association. The use of the name of any Association, Association participant, or individual does not indicate any endorsement of any event contract.

Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all states. You must be 18 or older and a U.S. resident.

Read our Privacy Policy to learn how we collect, use and share your information.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the commercial launch and operation of the Company's prediction markets platform; the Company's ability to attract and retain users; the expansion of the Company's market offering across additional sports and competitions; the availability and timing of mobile applications; the expectation that the platform will begin contributing revenue and the timing thereof; the Company's customer-acquisition and marketing plans; the Company's position in the prediction markets sector; and the Company's broader strategic plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history with a live, real-money product; risks related to platform stability, scalability, and technical performance; the Company's ability to attract, convert, and retain users and to generate revenue on the anticipated timeline or at all; the effectiveness and cost of marketing and customer-acquisition efforts; the receipt of app store approvals; the Company's dependence on third-party partners, including CDNA, its futures commission merchant, and data providers; the Company's ability to maintain the registration of Prospect Brokerage USA LLC as an introducing broker and its membership in the National Futures Association; the evolving regulatory treatment of event contracts and prediction markets in the United States, including the risk that event contracts may be characterized as gaming or otherwise restricted under state law; changes in applicable laws and regulations; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.

Sources:

Pew Research Center, "Prediction markets' trading volume doubled between May and July, largely driven by sports," September 23, 2026. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2026/09/23/prediction-markets-trading-volume-doubled-between-may-and-july-largely-driven-by-sports/ Bloomberg, "Prediction Markets' NFL Boom Tests Sports Betting Rules," October 11, 2026. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-11/prediction-markets-nfl-boom-tests-sports-betting-rules Defirate, "Prediction Market Volume Reaches $120.7 Billion in October, Up 64%," November 2, 2026 https://defirate.com/news/prediction-market-volume-reaches-120-7-billion-october/?utm_source=newsletter.predicted.co&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=kalshi-raise-1-billion-at-a-40-billion-valuation&_bhlid=16b70c624b6966fbd1d9d179ec78e0ad94731181

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