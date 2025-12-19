Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTDF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of a market maker and capital markets consulting firm, along with a European marketing and communications firm, as the Company continues to execute on its investor awareness strategy.

These engagements build on the Company's November 28, 2025, announcement of its engagement of Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc. to provide investor relations and digital marketing services in North America. Together, these initiatives represent a comprehensive, multi-jurisdictional approach to expanding investor awareness across the Company's key markets.

"As what we believe to be the first publicly traded prediction markets platform, we are taking a measured approach to building awareness among investors in both North America and Europe."

Market Making Services

The Company has engaged the services of Insight Capital Partners Inc. ("Insight") of Toronto, Ontario and its market making service provider, ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") (the "Engagements") effective December 15, 2025.

Pursuant to an agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") between the Company and Insight, Insight will provide capital markets consulting services, including providing the Company with advice and information regarding trading activity, for a term of 24 months, provided that after a period of four (4) months either party may terminate the Consulting Agreement on 30 day's notice.

In addition, pursuant to an agreement (the "Market Making Agreement") between the Company and ICP, the Company has engaged ICP to provide market making services. As previously announced, ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement the Company will pay Insight an aggregate monthly consulting fee of $11,000 inclusive of $7,500, which Insight will pay to ICP in payment of ICP's monthly service fee for acting as market maker pursuant to the Market Making Agreement.

No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with these Engagements. Both Insight and ICP are at arm's length to the Company. The Company's engagement of ICP remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces it has entered into a marketing agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") (address: Buchtstr. 13, Bremen, 28195, Germany; e-mail: contact@plutusinvest.de, telephone: 49-421-1754-0174), pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services (the "Media Services") for the approximate period from January 1st to December 31st, 2026.

The Media Services provided by Plutus may include the distribution of Company-approved content through financial-news portals, investor newsletters, social-media platforms like X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Reddit, Telegram, paid digital advertising networks: and sponsored articles and video interviews on investor-relations portals. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus an initial fee of €100,000 upon the provision of the Media Services and up to €250,000 if the Company requests to extend the initial campaign. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation for the Media Services.

Plutus is a German based company headed by Marco Messina who is arm's length from the Company. To the Company's knowledge, Plutus holds no interest in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Plutus is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Prospect is a sports prediction market platform built on the Avalanche blockchain. Prospect's proprietary ranking algorithm aims to turn real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets that reward insight, strategy, and community competition. Prospect's mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value. Its portfolio includes Prospect Prediction Markets, an on-chain sports prediction platform that uses a ranking algorithm and real-time trading to deliver competitive, engaging fan experiences.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company's investor awareness strategy, including the market making and capital markets consulting engagements and the marketing agreements with Think Ink and Plutus; the expected benefits of the marketing agreements, including anticipated increased investor awareness in North American and European markets; the Company's belief that it is the first publicly traded prediction markets platform; the Company's growth strategy and business development plans; and the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the engagements described herein.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: there is no assurance that market making activities may not achieve the anticipated level of investor awareness or engagement; the Company may not receive TSX Venture Exchange approval for the engagements on the anticipated timeline or at all; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

