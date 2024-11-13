Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - SESTEK today announced its official partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider. The collaboration will provide Five9 clients access to SESTEK's advanced conversational solutions, empowering them to enhance customer-agent engagements through products like speech analytics, automated quality management, and Five9 Agent Assist.

SESTEK Becomes Accredited Partner of Five9

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/229596_a853d3e06443c8b4_001full.jpg

By integrating SESTEK's AI-driven technology into the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, the partnership aims to help organizations reimagine the way they connect with customers, driving more personalized, efficient, and impactful interactions. SESTEK's cloud agnostic conversational AI & Automation solution suite provides the customers with a diverse set of AI-Powered Solutions. These solutions are not only fully integrated to Five9 Contact Center platform, but also natively integrated to each other as well.

"We are excited to collaborate with Five9 to supercharge their clients with our Knovvu Conversational Analytics, Knovvu AQM, Knovvu Voice Biometrics, and Knovvu Real-Time Guidance, fueled by our home-grown market-leading speech recognition engine delivering 97+% accuracy rate in English. This partnership will allow us to jointly deliver powerful, AI-driven solutions that elevate the customer and agent experiences at contact centers while reducing operational costs," said Yalim Eristiren , Managing Director, North America at SESTEK.

"We are excited to partner with SESTEK to add additional value and choice to Five9 customers looking to strengthen their AI strategies. This collaboration enhances our ability to help organizations transform their customer and employee experiences in meaningful ways," said Jess Shea, ISV Partner Manager, Five9.

ABOUT FIVE9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center, omnichannel engagement, Workforce Engagement Management, extensibility through more than 1,450 partners, and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

ABOUT SESTEK

SESTEK is a conversational automation company developing AI-powered solutions for customer service. Since 2000, SESTEK has specialized in automation and performance solutions for contact centers, helping over 550 enterprise clients across 20 countries digitize their customer service operations. With offices in the US, UK, and UAE, and two R&D centers based in Istanbul, Türkiye. SESTEK has a multidisciplinary team of over 100 engineers focused on speech and text analytics, voice biometrics, and Conversational AI solutions. For more information visit the website: https://www.sestek.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229596

SOURCE: B2Press BV