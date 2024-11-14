Ascensia has created a virtual wellness zone to answer questions aligning to the IDF's 2024 theme of 'Diabetes and Well-being'

Insights from our expert panel of endocrinologists, psychologists and dietitians go live today in celebration of World Diabetes Day

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, is today sharing some of the top contributions to its ninth annual World Diabetes Day (WDD) Campaign: This is Diabetes, This is Well-Being, for 2024. For this year's campaign, Ascensia has been inviting people from across the world to visit a virtual wellness zone www.thisisdiabetes.com where an expert panel of doctors, dietitians, and diabetes experts are responding to unanswered questions about diabetes.

As a company entirely dedicated to improving the health and lives of people with diabetes, Ascensia understands the importance of having a community to turn to when you have questions. The company is encouraging people with diabetes and their loved ones to share their wellness questions, so that the responses can help the wider diabetes community. People can ask their questions until November 21, and answers will be published until the end of November.

The International Diabetes Federation's WDD 2024 theme is 'Diabetes and Well-Being' to highlight the importance of a holistic approach to diabetes care encompassing physical health, mental, and societal well-being. Approximately half a billion people are currently living with diabetes, and according to the IDF, 63% of them fear that developing diabetes related complications will affect their well-being.i When managing a chronic condition like diabetes, anxiety and uncertainty can be common, having a detrimental impact on emotional and physical well-being.

Rob Schumm, CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care, commented: "World Diabetes Day is an important day to us at Ascensia as it serves as a reminder of the importance of our work, to help people with diabetes live happier, healthier lives. In the last few years we had the opportunity to see some amazing artwork from around the world. This year I am excited to hear directly from people living with diabetes about the questions they have when it comes to well-being. This campaign is encouraging some amazing interactions between our expert panel and people around the globe, and I am thrilled to continue to find new ways to support the diabetes community."

Meet our panel of leading diabetes experts below:

Expert Panelist Biography Dr. David Ahn David Ahn, M.D., is an Endocrinologist and Program Director at the Mary and Dick Allen Diabetes Center in Newport Beach, CA, where he holds the Kris V. Iyer Endowed Chair in Diabetes Care. A recognized expert in digital health, he serves as Technology Editor for Taking Control of Your Diabetes and has contributed to iMedicalApps, Medgadget, and more. Dr. Ahn co-chaired the 2017 Clinical Diabetes Technology Meeting and authored a chapter in the ADA-published Diabetes Technology Science and Practice. His work bridges clinical practice and digital health innovation. Dr. Nehal Gajera Dr. Nehal Gajera is a diabetes wellness professional from India with over 17 years of experience in integrative health. She specializes in holistic care, combining nutrition, yoga, and alternative therapies to create personalized wellness plans that enhance immunity and reduce stress. Dr. William Polonsky Dr. William Polonsky is the President and Founder of the Behavioral Diabetes Institute, the first organization dedicated to addressing the psychological needs of people with diabetes. He is also an Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego. With a PhD in clinical psychology from Yale, Dr. Polonsky has worked as Senior Psychologist at Joslin Diabetes Center and taught at Harvard Medical School. He is a licensed psychologist and diabetes care specialist, recognized for his contributions to behavioral diabetes. His research focuses on quality of life, diabetes-related distress, and glucose monitoring behavior. Dietitian Aneta Kula Dietitian Aneta Kula is a highly experienced dietitian from Poland, focusing on personalized nutrition for individuals with insulin resistance. She runs a clinic in Katowice, offering tailored dietary plans and body composition analysis, and has worked in clinical trials for diabetes and metabolic disorders. Prof. Carla Francolino Prof. Carla Francolino, a renowned Uruguayan psychologist and Director of the Medical Psychology Unit at UdelaR, specializes in the psychological aspects of chronic illnesses, adding essential insights into the mental health side of diabetes management.

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives.

We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision, and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has around 1,400 employees and operations in 29 countries.

For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: www.ascensia.com

