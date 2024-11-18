SAMSONITE AND FIBBL TEAM-UP TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS ONLINE

Partnership Leverages Immersive AR Technology and an agile Process for Creating 3D Models at Scale to Improve E-commerce Experiences

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibbl, creators of the world's first plug-and-play platform for integrating 3D models and AR technologies onto e-commerce sites, is working with Samsonite to develop improved experiences for online shoppers, and to increase the efficiency of producing high-quality 3D models for its leading brand's websites: Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister. The announcement follows Fibbl's rapid expansion across 2024, growing to over 60 live customers and serving over one million end-user interactions per month.

-"This collaboration enables us to offer an immersive, interactive shopping experience that closely mirrors the in-store feel our customers love. By integrating Fibbl's advanced 3D and augmented reality capabilities, we're making it easier for our customers to explore and understand our products in rich detail from any device, ultimately building confidence and enhancing their journey from browsing to purchase," said Edouard Wattel, VP Digital & E-commerce at Samsonite Europe

-"By creating high-quality 3D assets with Fibbl, we're transforming the product experience on our site and building a versatile digital library for use across our marketing channels. These assets enable us to showcase products in rich, dynamic formats in social media, email marketing, and digital ads - bringing products to life with detail and realism that static images just can't achieve," said Joeri Van Holder, Sr. Digital Marketing Manager At Samsonite Europe

Fibbl delivers an easy-to-implement script-based solution for adding 3D models and XR technologies onto e-commerce sites and online platforms.

-"At Fibbl, we want to democratize high-quality 3D & XR for consumer brands by making them accessible, affordable, and scalable," explains Henrik Arlestig, CEO and co-founder of Fibbl.

E-commerce is usually dealing with higher return rates compared to physical stores. The reason is typically tied to a weaker product experience online as it's more difficult to discover, interact and understand the product from a static image.

- "Using a 3D viewer and virtual try-on technology, you can virtually pick up a shoe, twist and turn it, and then try it on before buying. Similarly, if shopping for luggage, I can place a virtual model of what I'm buying next to the bag I use today - comparing details and size," continued Mr. Arlestig.

Beyond improving consumers' online shopping experience, gaining access to high-quality 3D models benefits creative production efficiency and flexibility of marketing content. Fibbl enables brands to use new XR advertising formats and CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) to conceive stunning advertising campaigns and promotions.

Visit www.fibbl.com to learn more

About Fibbl

We believe in a world where the digital product experience exceeds the one of the physical world. Our mission is to create the world's largest database of photorealistic 3D assets from consumer brands, providing innovative display technologies with 3D content and seamless integrations to any digital platform.

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research and its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts and offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers to journey further, with ever - lighter and stronger products.

www.samsonite.com

