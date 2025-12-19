Innovative-e and Bravo Consulting Group Announce Strategic Modernization Partnership for Project Online Customers

Microsoft Sets Permanent Retirement Date for Project Online

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Microsoft has officially confirmed that Project Online will be retired on September 30, 2026, marking a major shift in Microsoft's project and work management strategy. In response, Innovative-e and Bravo Consulting Group have joined forces to help organizations plan a smooth, secure transition to Microsoft's modern, AI-powered work platform.

"Most organizations underestimate how long modernization takes," said Matt Urbowicz, President of Bravo Consulting Group. "Highly customized Project Online environments can take months to assess, plan, and transition. The biggest risk today is waiting, because early planning gives organizations control instead of chaos".

Reimagining Project Management: Modernizing Beyond Project Online

The retirement of Project Online isn't just a deadline, it's an opportunity to reimagine how work gets done.

Organizations that begin planning now are in the best position to take full advantage of Microsoft's modern project and work management platform built on familiar tools like Planner, Microsoft Teams, Power Platform, and Copilot. With accelerators like Teams4PM, organizations don't have to start from scratch, they can modernize faster, with governance built in from day one.

The shift isn't about replacing one tool with another. It's about unifying your people, processes, and data on a modern work platform that's built for visibility, scalability, and AI-powered execution.

Stronger governance and scalability with Microsoft Teams and Power Platform

Simplified toolsets that reduce complexity and increase adoption

Real-time visibility into projects, portfolios, and outcomes

AI-powered insights and automation through Microsoft Copilot

A future-ready foundation that evolves with your organization

"Microsoft is investing heavily in an AI-powered platform for project and work management," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "Planner, Power Platform, and Teams are driving that transformation, while tools like Copilot and the Project Manager Agent are making co-intelligent execution a reality. Solutions like Teams4PM help unify and govern the project experience, giving organizations the structure they need to modernize with confidence".

The Modernization Solution

The Readiness & Roadmap Engagement gives organizations a tailored blueprint to confidently move from Project Online to Microsoft's modern, AI-ready project and work management platform.

Each engagement includes:

A current-state analysis of your Project Online environment, including configurations and customizations

A risk and dependency assessment to identify blockers and gaps early

A future-state platform recommendation , tailored to your needs, whether Planner, Power Platform, Teams, or Project for the enterprise

An AI and Copilot readiness evaluation to accelerate automation and intelligent execution

A clear timeline, phased migration plan, and cost guidance aligned with your business and governance priorities

Unlike generic "lift-and-shift" approaches, this engagement focuses on business value, adoption, and modernization, not just moving data.

This isn't just a migration-it's a strategic transformation.

By shifting from a product mindset to a platform-first strategy, organizations unify disconnected tools, reduce sprawl, increase adoption, and unlock automation, visibility, and AI-driven execution across the entire project ecosystem.

Why Innovative-e + Bravo

Together, Innovative-e and Bravo Consulting Group deliver a modernization partnership other providers can't match:

Innovative-e

Most awarded Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management partner, with 8 awards in 7 years, including back-to-back worldwide Partner of the Year wins in 2023 and 2024

Proven track record delivering end-to-end PPM solutions, with over 15 years of expertise and more than five years focused on AI-driven work and project management modernization

Provider of Teams4PM, a scalable project management solution that unifies people, apps, and data by bringing the project experience into Microsoft Teams, enhancing governance, visibility, and AI readiness across the Microsoft platform

Bravo Consulting Group

Microsoft Solutions Partner with 18+ years of experience delivering digital transformation for Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and the Department of Defense (DoD).

1,000,000+ users migrated to secure, modern Microsoft cloud platforms

Specialists in modernization, governance, adoption, and Copilot readiness

"Our goal isn't to migrate tools," added Matt Urbowicz, President of Bravo Consulting Group. "It's to modernize how organizations manage work, so teams become more productive, efficient, and able to achieve more".

Request a Free Modernization Consultation - Limited Availability

Organizations preparing for the retirement of Project Online can request a free modernization consultation to receive guidance on risks, timeline, and modernization options:

https://bravocg.com/project-online-retirement/

Demand for modernization planning is increasing as PMOs and IT teams prepare for 2026, and consultation availability is limited.

Contact Information

Stephanie Taylor

Marketing Manager, Innovative-e

stephanie.taylor@innovative-e.com

404-418-6737

