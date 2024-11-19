Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc. Appoints Dr. Hiroshi Ohrui to Scientific Advisory Board

Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hiroshi Ohrui to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Ohrui is a distinguished expert in medicAinal chemistry and drug development, with a focus on antiviral therapies for HIV.

Dr. Ohrui is best known for his pioneering work in the design and synthesis of Islatravir (formerly known as EFdA and MK-8591), an ultra-potent anti-HIV nucleoside drug in clinical development. Islatravir, which operates through a novel mechanism, is 400 times more potent than AZT and is highly effective against HIV strains resistant to other nucleoside drugs. His groundbreaking research has been instrumental in advancing HIV treatment and has earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Japan Society for Analytical Chemistry Award and the Japan Academy Prize.

At Adnexus, Dr. Ohrui's extensive expertise will play a key role as the company accelerates its efforts to develop innovative therapeutic solutions for HIV. His insights into antiviral drug design will enhance the company's scientific rigor and support the development of next-generation HIV treatments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ohrui to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Gaurav Chandra, CEO of Adnexus Biotechnologies. "His pioneering work in HIV drug development, particularly with Islatravir, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide new, effective therapies for individuals living with HIV. Dr. Ohrui's contributions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our drug discovery efforts and bring hope to patients."

Dr. Ohrui shared his excitement about joining Adnexus, saying, "I am honored to collaborate with Adnexus Biotechnologies in its mission to combat HIV. I have been following their preclinical studies closely and am thoroughly impressed by the potential of their drug discoveries. I look forward to working with the team to develop novel therapeutics that can significantly improve the lives of HIV patients."

In addition to this key appointment, Adnexus has recently signed a Letter of Intent with 1606 Corp (OTC PINK:CBDW), an AI technology company, to make a strategic investment, further expanding the company's capabilities in drug discovery and development.

This collaboration with Dr. Ohrui signals an exciting new phase for Adnexus as the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation in HIV therapeutics.

About Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc.

Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc. is a leading innovator in biotechnology, specializing in AI-driven solutions for early drug discovery, infectious disease, and neurodegenerative disease research. Our proprietary methods, which focus on developing therapeutic solutions by leveraging human immune-B cells, offer a cutting-edge approach to creating highly effective treatments. This unique approach with Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies sets us apart and positions us as a key player in developing innovative therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://www.adnexusbiotech.com.

Industry Information

The HIV drug industry is a significant and rapidly evolving sector within the pharmaceutical market. As of 2024, the global HIV drugs market was valued at approximately $36.11 billion. With promising growth projections, it is expected to reach $58.24 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, indicating a potential and promising future for the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections and expectations regarding business developments, operations, and market conditions. These statements are identified by terms such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," and others. While based on reasonable assumptions, results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties. Please review cautionary statements and disclosures in our filings with the SEC. Adnexus does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For inquiries, please get in touch with Dr. Gaurav Chandra, CEO, gaurav.chandra@adnexusbiotech.com

https://www.adnexusbiotech.com

https://www.cbdw.ai

Contact Information

Gaurav Chandra

CEO

gaurav.chandra@adnexusbiotech.com

SOURCE: Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com