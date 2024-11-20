GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) outlined its 2027-2028 financial model and the path toward its 2030 ambition at its Capital Markets Day in Paris, France.The company reiterated its $20 billion plus revenue ambition and associated financial model, that it now expects to be reached by 2030. The company also set an intermediate financial model with revenues expected around $18 billion with an operating margin within a 22% to 24% range in 2027-2028.The company expects to exit 2027 with high triple-digit million-dollar savings compared to the current cost base. This will enable the company to reach an operating margin between 22 and 24% in 2027-2028.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX