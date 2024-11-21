WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial equipment manufacturer Terex Corp. (TEX) announced Thursday that Jennifer Kong-Picarello will succeed Julie Beck as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and become a member of the Terex Executive Leadership Team.Kong-Picarello will join Terex on February 3, 2025 and assume her duties as CFO of Terex later in February shortly after Terex files its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.Beck will remain in her current role until Kong-Picarello assumes the duties of CFO. Beck will then continue with the Company until April 1 to assist with the transition.Kong-Picarello brings over 20 years of professional experience through finance leadership roles at Schneider Electric, Honeywell and Tyco as well as public accounting foundation at Deloitte.She most recently served as Senior Vice President, CFO of Energy Management, a segment with six global divisions within Schneider Electric.Previously, she was Vice President, CFO of Honeywell's $3 billion Intelligrated division in warehouse automation and material handling solutions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX